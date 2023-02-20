BharatPe Group appoints Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer
By Trisha Medhi
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 13:00:20 GMT+0000
Kuppuswamy will work with CFO and interim CEO Nalin Negi, and is also expected to play a vital role in helping BharatPe become an IPO ready.
Fintech majorGroup on Monday announced the appointment of industry veteran Aparna Kuppuswamy as its Chief Risk Officer. Kuppuswamy will lead the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant and consumer businesses.
She will be working closely with the CFO and interim CEO, Nalin Negi, to further build a robust lending vertical at BharatPe, the company stated.
Negi added that Kuppuswamy will play a vital role in getting BharatPe IPO-ready.
Amit Jain, the current Chief Risk Officer of BharatPe, will work closely with Aparna and spend more of his time on collections and underwriting from a merchant standpoint.
"Her expertise in managing the technology risk will ensure we build highly secure products for our merchant partners and consumers," stated Negi.
Prior to joining BharatPe, Kuppuswamy was the Chief Risk Officer at SBI Cards for more than 14 years, where she led a number of key projects.
