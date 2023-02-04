[YS Gulf Exclusive] BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover hints at joining politics

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe, hinted at an eventual entry into politics, saying he believes there is a need to change how it is perceived.

Asked specifically if he was looking to get into politics, Ashneer said, “It is something we have to look into closely. It’s something I am working towards."

Ashneer was speaking at a fireside chat during the 34th Annual International Seminar by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Abu Dhabi Chapter.

"When we talk about politics, there is an immediate negative connotation. We need to change that and it just isn’t about voting for the right candidate,” he said.

"You need the right candidates to become a part of politics. There are hardly anyone from an IIT and IIM, in politics. My view of joining politics is that—getting a right candidate.”

During the session, Ashneer talked about his journey of establishing BharatPe, building the fintech company into a unicorn, and the investments he has made.

He went on to explain the need for systems and individuals who can break into the current political landscape.

“I like taking risks, and if there is anything simple and doesn’t have any risk it invariably bores me,” said Ashneer.

Since his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer has kept himself busy as an investor and an advisor as well. While he avoided talking much on his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer pointed out that politics is what would work in the near future.

He also spoke about the role of startups as catalysts of change.

“Over the years, the investments I’ve made in fintech companies have given me significant returns. While during a down market like this, it seems fashionable to ridicule startups, we must realise, over the years, startups have seen significant push and have been creators and catalysts of change."

Ashneer, a UAE Golden Visa holder, believes markets like India and the UAE have significant growth potential.

“What will work in the UAE are crypto and blockchain startups. I see them growing and thriving in this region, as the government has also created avenues for their growth,” he said.





