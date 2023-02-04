Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[YS Gulf Exclusive] BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover hints at joining politics

By Sindhu Kashyaap
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 04:56:33 GMT+0000
[YS Gulf Exclusive] BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover hints at joining politics
At a fireside chat during the 34th Annual International Seminar by ICAI Abu Dhabi, Ashneer Grover spoke about politics, entrepreneurship, and his investments.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe, hinted at an eventual entry into politics, saying he believes there is a need to change how it is perceived.

Asked specifically if he was looking to get into politics, Ashneer said, “It is something we have to look into closely. It’s something I am working towards."

Ashneer was speaking at a fireside chat during the 34th Annual International Seminar by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Abu Dhabi Chapter.

"When we talk about politics, there is an immediate negative connotation. We need to change that and it just isn’t about voting for the right candidate,” he said.

"You need the right candidates to become a part of politics. There are hardly anyone from an IIT and IIM, in politics. My view of joining politics is that—getting a right candidate.”

During the session, Ashneer talked about his journey of establishing BharatPe, building the fintech company into a unicorn, and the investments he has made.

1406 people loved this story

34th Annual International Seminar of ICAI Abu Dhabi begins today

He went on to explain the need for systems and individuals who can break into the current political landscape.

“I like taking risks, and if there is anything simple and doesn’t have any risk it invariably bores me,” said Ashneer.

Since his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer has kept himself busy as an investor and an advisor as well. While he avoided talking much on his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer pointed out that politics is what would work in the near future. 

1944 people loved this story

[YS Exclusive] Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover’s secret co-founder at Third Unicorn

He also spoke about the role of startups as catalysts of change.

“Over the years, the investments I’ve made in fintech companies have given me significant returns. While during a down market like this, it seems fashionable to ridicule startups, we must realise, over the years, startups have seen significant push and have been creators and catalysts of change."

1852 people loved this story

UAE believes in the India story and bets on it: Indian ambassador Sanjay Sudhir

Ashneer, a UAE Golden Visa holder, believes markets like India and the UAE have significant growth potential.

“What will work in the UAE are crypto and blockchain startups. I see them growing and thriving in this region, as the government has also created avenues for their growth,” he said.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Freightify raises $12M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to accept the Digital Rupee

Daily Capsule
Legacy on social media
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson

FMCG makers see green shoots of revival in rural market, increase marketing spends

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports