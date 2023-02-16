Menu
Blinkit rolls out new feature to create custom stores for partner brands

By Pooja Malik
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 08:47:22 GMT+0000
Blinkit rolls out new feature to create custom stores for partner brands
Brands will be able to take a look at real-time analytics around the performance of their pages and see what is working and what is not.
Quick commerce player ﻿Blinkit﻿ has rolled out a new feature to allow its partner brands to create micro-brand stores and promote their products in its app.

With this, brands will be able to take a look at real-time analytics around the performance of their pages and see what is working and what is not.

"These new-age brands don’t yet have the prowess to tell their story to customers using mass media. At the same time, all brands want to really target their products and services in a way that stays true to their brand identity and beliefs," the blog post reads.

The new feature, coupled with insights into sell-throughs and supply chain tools, gives brands a real-time view of their performance, both on the app and in different geographies.

It will also permit brands to create custom pages or flows on the page that allows them to highlight different products or engage with customers.

"Brands can create different kinds of content and sections according to what they feel is more relevant to their presence on the platform. They can also create their own design language and design assets to make the store experience more immersive for their new or loyal customers," according to the blog.

Currently, Blinkit is operational in more than 500 localities, giving customers access to about 13,000 products.

The startup posted a revenue of Rs 301 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 28% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while gross order value (GOV) stood at Rs 1,749 crore, a growth of 18% QoQ.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

