Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO of NIRAMAI Health Analytix, a healthtech company whose mission is to enable early detection of breast cancer in a privacy aware manner, shared her personal journey, the challenges of the healthcare system, and the potential of technology in saving lives, at SheSparks 2025.

Shadowfax gears up for IPO with public company status change

Logistics company Shadowfax is preparing for its planned initial public offering (IPO) in 2025 and has transitioned into a public entity.

The company’s Board has approved a resolution to change its status from a private company to a public company, renaming itself from "Shadowfax Technologies Private Limited" to "Shadowfax Technologies Limited," as per recent regulatory filings.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Largest Startup gathering returns to New Delhi

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, touted as the world’s largest startup gathering, is set to take place from April 3 to 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event aims to bring together over 3,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and 10,000 international delegates, alongside 50,000 business visitors.

AI-based SaaS startup Outplay acquired by JungleWorks

Florida-based SaaS company JungleWorks has acquired a majority stake in sales engagement platform Outplay from other investors. Outplay will continue to operate independently from JungleWorks, said a statement from the company.

Laxman Papineni and his brother Ram Papineni (CTO of the startup) will continue to lead the startup's day-to-day activities

With the merger, Outplay’s sales engagement platform will be integrated with JungleWorks’ business automation solutions, creating an end-to-end ecosystem for customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)