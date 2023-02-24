Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

CarTrade launches Rs 750 Cr venture fund to invest and acquire companies

By Aparajita Saxena
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 13:36:47 GMT+0000
CarTrade launches Rs 750 Cr venture fund to invest and acquire companies
CarTrade would look to invest in areas, including EVs, clean energy, insurance, auto finance, and leasing, among others.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Auto platform ﻿Cartrade﻿ Tech said it launched a venture arm, CarTrade Ventures, to invest up to Rs 750 crore over five to seven years in areas including auto finance, leasing, insurance, servicing, car ownership, electric vehicles, clean energy, and new-age technologies.

The company, which said the capital would be invested through the profit generated and funds available, could also possibly acquire some of these ventures.

"We have launched CarTrade Ventures to invest in new-age technologies and to digitalise the buying, selling, and ownership of vehicles, and be a key enabler in the growth of the auto ecosystem," said Founder and Chairman Vinay Sanghi.

Founded in 2010, CarTrade is a platform that allows users to own new and used vehicles, as well as discover related information about them. The company runs brands such as CarWale, BikeWale, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz, among others.

The company was listed on the stock exchange in August 2021. It claims to have 35 million average monthly unique visitors.

CarTrade is reportedly one of the platforms that could acquire distressed and fraud-ridden automobile servicing startup ﻿GoMechanic﻿. News around the startup fudging its revenue numbers during a fundraise came to light when the company it was pitching to—SoftBank—found discrepancies during an audit.

Its shares ended 1.47% lower at Rs 514 on Friday.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SAP Labs India lays off around 300 employees

This D2C startup wants to shake up the oral care industry, bit by bit

How FamPay went from having to shut down operations during the pandemic, to growing its user base 10X in months

Tiger Global sells 2.8% stake in Delhivery via open market

Daily Capsule
Ekart’s warehouse-as-a-service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tiger Global sells 2.8% stake in Delhivery via open market

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

Amazon to join ONDC with network, software services integration

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 24, 2023)