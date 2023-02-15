Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Defence Minister launches 'iDEX Investor Hub', Rs 200 Cr pledged by investors

By Press Trust of India
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 12:19:52 GMT+0000
Defence Minister launches 'iDEX Investor Hub', Rs 200 Cr pledged by investors
The iDEX Investor Hub' aims to accelerate investment in the defence sector and give investors a unified view of opportunities and innovations.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched the 'iDEX Investor Hub' (iIH), under which more than Rs 200 crore had already been pledged by leading Indian investors.

He also launched the ninth edition of 'Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC 9)' on "Cybersecurity" during the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' as part of Aero India 2023.

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) is the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production to encourage startups and other such entities engaged in defence innovation.

The iDEX Investor Hub' aims to accelerate investment in the defence sector and give investors a unified view of opportunities and innovations, officials said.

ALSO READ
Budget proposals will help India become $5T economy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

More than Rs 200 crore had already been pledged under iIH by leading Indian investors, an official statement said.

'DISC 9' launched on Wednesday is the first collaboration of iDEX with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4C) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. These challenges have been curated from Services, DPSUs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, revealing the deep impact and interest iDEX has generated among the defence industry.

At 'Manthan', Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) also signed MoUs with leading investors.

DIO has also signed MoUs with ISRO, IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), and ISpA (Indian Space Association) to further strengthen the Defence Space, the release said, adding that another MoU was signed with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to potentially launch startup challenges in the future.

The fourth edition of Innovate4Defence internship (i4D) was also launched, inviting applications from students all over India, during the event. Singh also released the Indian Army's compendium of '110 Problem Statements' for indigenous defence research, design, development and manufacturing ecosystem.

The 'Problem Statements' highlight the Indian Army's technological challenges and requirements in various domains ranging from Armament, Surveillance & Fire Control Systems to niche domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Metaverse, Robotics, Quantum Technology, Cyber, and 'Smartisation' of Ammunition. Further, they also involve the induction of new technologies, upgradation of existing systems and indigenisation of critical components.

This compendium would enable focused efforts towards modernising the Indian Army with indigenous solutions, thereby building a stronger and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the release said. Industry and Academia will be hand-held by the Indian Army through various research and development routes including iDEX, Technology Development Fund (TDF) and Army Technology Board (ATB), it was stated.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI authorises 32 companies to act as online payment aggregators

Nexus-backed industrial services platform Venwiz raises $8.3M in Series A round

HireSure.ai, Cookr pick up fresh funding

Full throttle: Taiwan’s Gogoro wants to make India its global EV manufacturing hub

Daily Capsule
Staying bullish on early-stage funding
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI authorises 32 companies to act as online payment aggregators

HireSure.ai, Cookr pick up fresh funding

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 15, 2023)

Budget 2023: Reading between the lines on personal finance