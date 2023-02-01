Menu
Budget proposals will help India become $5T economy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By Press Trust of India
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 08:24:24 GMT+0000
Budget proposals will help India become $5T economy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Budget proposals will lead the country towards achieving its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and "top three" economies globally within a few years.
The Union Budget for 2023-24 is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections, and the middle class, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the Budget proposals will lead the country towards achieving its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and "top three" economies globally within a few years.

The defence minister said the Budget demonstrated the government's commitment towards supporting growth and welfare-oriented policies that will benefit all sections of society including small business owners, farmers, and professionals alike.

"The Union Budget for 2023-24 presented by FM Smt. @nsitharaman under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class," he tweeted.

"By creating jobs through investments in infrastructure projects paired with increased spending on agriculture, housing, healthcare and manufacturing sectors will help create more opportunities for everyone and help in driving economic growth further ahead!" he said.

The union minister said the budget proposals will drive economic growth further.

Fiscal deficit to be brought down to below 4.5% by FY26: FM

"The increase in income tax exemption limit to Rs 7 lakh and several other tax-related reforms will provide a huge relief to the middle class including salaried individuals and retired people. I congratulate the FM and thank Pradhanmantri ji for taking this people-friendly decision," he said in another tweet.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a $x5 trillion economy and 'Top Three' economies within few years," he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

