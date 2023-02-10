Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, founders of one of India's biggest entertainment companies, have stepped down as Alt Balaji's business heads.

Founded in 2017, Alt Balaji is the OTT arm of the entertainment company Balaji Telefilm Ltd.

This development comes after Alt Balaji, reportedly laid off about 15 people (out of 18) from the creative team, in September 2022. Vivek Koka, who was earlier at the streaming platform Atrangii, is replacing the mother-daughter duo as its chief business officer.

"While the process of stepping down started last year. Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures," the streaming platform said in a statement by the company.

Alt Balaji, which started more than four years ago, streams original shows including Gandi Baat, Broken But Beautiful, and Crashh. Almost all of its shows would be produced in partnership with Zee5 to get more traction.