Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

By Prasannata Patwa
February 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 10 2023 09:23:12 GMT+0000
Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads
Vivek Koka, who was earlier at the streaming platform Atrangii, is replacing the mother-daughter duo at Alt Balaji. This development comes after the company reportedly laid off about 15 people from the creative team, in September 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, founders of one of India's biggest entertainment companies, have stepped down as Alt Balaji's business heads.

Founded in 2017, Alt Balaji is the OTT arm of the entertainment company Balaji Telefilm Ltd.

This development comes after Alt Balaji, reportedly laid off about 15 people (out of 18) from the creative team, in September 2022. Vivek Koka, who was earlier at the streaming platform Atrangii, is replacing the mother-daughter duo as its chief business officer.

ALSO READ
[Funding alert] Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji invests in celebrity engagement platform Tring

"While the process of stepping down started last year. Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures," the streaming platform said in a statement by the company.

Alt Balaji, which started more than four years ago, streams original shows including Gandi Baat, Broken But Beautiful, and Crashh. Almost all of its shows would be produced in partnership with Zee5 to get more traction.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles

SaaS platform Rezolve.ai raises $11M in Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

At Torchbearers Inc, ace TT player Manika Batra and Gaurav Hinduja of Axio talk about finding your path to success

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 10, 2023)

71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 Cr in UP in 4 yrs: Mukesh Ambani