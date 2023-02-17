E-pharmacies under radar; union health ministry to initiate stern action

The central government is likely to take strong action against the misuse of drugs by e-pharmacies, including their closure, an ANI report said. Citing sources, it added the e-pharma companies' model is problematic as it can be detrimental to patients' heath.

E-pharmacies are currently following a business model that can be problematic for patients who order medicines online. There seems to be of risk of data privacy along with the possibility of drug misuse.

Online pharmacies are violating various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) served show-cause notices to online pharmacies, asking them why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs without a licence.

According to the notice, pharma firms and other online platforms were asked to respond within two days or face strict action without any further notice on the sale and distribution of the drugs in the country.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also issued show-cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies and platforms, including some major players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, Healthcart, Practo, Zeelabs, Netmeds, and Apollo, CNBC-TV18 reported on February 10.

According to the CDSCO, online pharmacies and platforms were found selling drugs not allowed for retail sale without proper prescriptions from registered medical practitioners.