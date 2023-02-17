Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

E-pharmacies under radar; union health ministry to initiate stern action

By Team YS
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 07:44:09 GMT+0000
E-pharmacies under radar; union health ministry to initiate stern action
Earlier this month, the DCGI served show-cause notices to online pharmacies, asking them why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs without a licence.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The central government is likely to take strong action against the misuse of drugs by e-pharmacies, including their closure, an ANI report said. Citing sources, it added the e-pharma companies' model is problematic as it can be detrimental to patients' heath.

E-pharmacies are currently following a business model that can be problematic for patients who order medicines online. There seems to be of risk of data privacy along with the possibility of drug misuse.

Online pharmacies are violating various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) served show-cause notices to online pharmacies, asking them why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs without a licence.

According to the notice, pharma firms and other online platforms were asked to respond within two days or face strict action without any further notice on the sale and distribution of the drugs in the country.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also issued show-cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies and platforms, including some major players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, Healthcart, Practo, Zeelabs, Netmeds, and Apollo, CNBC-TV18 reported on February 10.

According to the CDSCO, online pharmacies and platforms were found selling drugs not allowed for retail sale without proper prescriptions from registered medical practitioners.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Digital lending startup Mintifi eyes $60M funding; targets $1B in lending: Report

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

2,767 complaints against influencers processed; Instagram top violative platform: ASCI

Budget 2023: Reading between the lines on personal finance

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Digital lending startup Mintifi eyes $60M funding; targets $1B in lending: Report

India’s B2B sector to lead venture debt, followed by consumer, EV in 2023: Report

India's big tech double whammy: Layoffs at Google, Twitter shuts two offices

India’s target of $7T economy to be driven by agriculture, manufacturing sectors: report