Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

EV sector hails duty exemption on Li-ion machinery, but Budget 2023 misses other aspects

By Aparajita Saxena
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 11:21:05 GMT+0000
EV sector hails duty exemption on Li-ion machinery, but Budget 2023 misses other aspects
The industry had asked for several policies from Budget 2023, including GST standardisation on EV spare parts, subsidies on battery swapping, and extension of FAME II subsidies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In an effort to invigorate the electric mobility sector in India, Budget 2023 exempted the import of capital goods and machinery required to manufacture Lithium-ion batteries from customs duty—a formidable triumph for the industry, which has persistently petitioned for such tax breaks.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also extended the concessional custom duty of 5% on battery cells for another year to boost the production of Li-ion cells in India, which are currently largely imported from China.

Under the scrapping policy, the government said it will support state bodies in replacing old polluting vehicles, which the EV sector thinks will help people consider electric vehicles as an alternative.

Custom duty on semi-knocked down forms of electric vehicles—which mainly implies imported vehicles—has been increased to 35% from 30%, which might push more people to consider built-in-India products.

Duty on completely built EVs worth more than $40,000 has been increased to 70% from 60%.

"Budget 2023 definitely closes a lot of loops for the sector. It signals that national leaders are aware of the ownership potential of EVs, and are actively creating legislation around it," Ankit Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Sheru﻿ told YourStory.

The Budget, however, failed to meet several expectations put forth by the industry, particularly around the extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) subsidies.
electric vehicle
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Budget 2023 on a positive note; identifies growth areas for India

Industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) had hoped the government would standardise GST on all EV spare parts; link FAME II subsidies to market penetration of e-vehicles and conversion to e-mobility instead of to a particular date; and expand the scope of FAME to include e-trucks and tractors.

The industry had also asked for EV financing to be included in priority sector lending to make it easier for companies to do business.

"(The policy announced today) will bring down the cost of EV batteries, thereby reducing the cost of EV adoption," said Samrath Kochar, Founder and CEO of Trontek, a Li-ion battery manufacturer in India.

"Going forward, we are certain that the government will also look at bringing a (production-linked incentive) scheme for battery pack manufacturers and also reduce GST on batteries to benefit the many MSMEs operating in the EV sector," Samrath said.

Players in the battery-swapping sector had hoped for some provisions, including a reduction of GST on swap batteries, and incentivising swapping infrastructure to create parity with their fixed battery counterparts but Budget 2023 failed to deliver.

The Budget also failed to address the widely perceived need for an overhaul of the battery recycling policy, especially as the sector scales up and more EVs hit the road.

"On the electronics side, while there were good breaks for mobile phones, there should've been more focus on motors and heavy machinery, as well as subventions on components of heavy machinery where customs duties could've been reduced," Sheru's Ankit said.

"EVs use specialised, custom parts such as the battery management systems, and some subsidies on that front would've been much appreciated."

An update on the draft EV policy and discussions around battery swapping and interoperability standards is expected sometime in February 2023.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Govt to launch Rs 2,200 Cr aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Daily Capsule
#Budget2023WithYS
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Prioritising infrastructure investment, Budget 2023 increases capex by 33%

Startups to benefit from expansion and extension of tax incentives

Finance Minister backs AI ecosystem to ensure innovation and research