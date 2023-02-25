Menu
FM discusses debt restructuring with World Bank, IMF heads

By Press Trust of India
February 25, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 25 2023 15:00:17 GMT+0000
FM discusses debt restructuring with World Bank, IMF heads
The roundtable with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva held on the sidelines of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting discussed the issue of debt restructuring challenges and debt vulnerabilities.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a roundtable with the heads of the World Bank and the IMF and discussed the issue of debt restructuring faced by some of the countries.

The roundtable with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva held on the sidelines of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting discussed the issue of debt restructuring challenges and debt vulnerabilities.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman flagged the need to acknowledge today's diverse creditor landscape and build a common understanding of challenges and ways to address them," a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She called for the voices of the vulnerable and under-represented debtor countries to be heard through the G20.

"[email protected], MD, [email protected] and [email protected], President @WorldBank called for faster debt restructuring processes and noted the debt forum was an opportunity to work together and help vulnerable countries," another tweet said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries were pushed into debt distress. There have been small steps on debt restructuring side.

Creditor committees have been established for some of the worst-off debtors—Zambia, Chad, and Ethiopia—with varied results. Committees for Ghana and Sri Lanka are likely to follow suit.

The scale and depth of debt issues faced in particular by many African countries require a multilateral approach from all classes of creditors, experts said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

