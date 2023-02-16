Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

FreshBus, Melvano, LoanKuber raise funding

By Team YS
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 11:30:01 GMT+0000
FreshBus, Melvano, LoanKuber raise funding
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, February 16, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

FreshBus raises Rs 26Cr seed funding from ixigo

FreshBus, a Bengaluru-based EV bus startup, has secured Rs 26 crore in seed funding from ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited). 

With this, the company is looking to launch premium inter-city electric bus services across India. The service would commence simultaneously from Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the launch of 24 electric buses. The operational routes would be announced by March. 

The EV bus startup plans to scale up its operations to over 1000 buses pan-India in the next 2-3 years, it said in a statement. 

Founded by Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, who earlier built bus aggregator Abhibus (acquired by ixigo in August 2021).

“We will offer a more environment friendly and affordable alternative to existing inter-city public transport which is currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. A single FreshBus will save over 90,000 litres of diesel and reduce close to 200 tonnes of CO2 emissions in a span of one year. That is equivalent to the effect of almost 10,000 trees on the environment,” the founder said.  

Edtech startup Melvano raises Rs 1.3 crore, plans to launch upskilling platform 

Edtech startup Melvano on Thursday said it has received an investment of Rs 1.3 crore from Tyke Invest, as it looks to grow its new platform in the upskilling segment—Skillbary.

The IIT Madras-incubated startup was founded in 2018 by Taran Singh and Sachin Sanodiya. The learning app offers personalised coursework for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, based on the student’s assessment.

It has further created a reward system for students which gives out Melvano coins each time they complete a chapter or take a test on the app. These coins can be later redeemed while purchasing any premium services of Melvano like live classes and personal mentoring by IIT alumni. 

With the new capital, Melvano intends to enter the upskilling market with new platform Skillbary, to be launched in March. 

“We are witnessing more and more graduates who have completed bachelor’s programme but are unable to find employment. The vast disparity between the skills taught in colleges and those needed for current occupations is the cause of this. We all have witnessed the unpredictable recession to affect even the best professionals. Given that, majority of upskilling platforms only cater to working professionals,” said CEO Taran Singh. 

Skillbary would offer micro-certification courses for college students or fresh graduates who are aiming to upskill themselves in fields of product management, sales, operations, data science etc. This includes live projects, mock interviews, internships, and job opportunities upon course completion.

Edtech

Mortgage platform LoanKuber raises $2 million led by Inflection Point Ventures

Lending platform LoanKuber has raised $2 million as part of its ongoing Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Accolade Holdings, LetsVenture, family offices, and angel investors including Prashant Tandon (Founder, 1Mg ), Pankaj Vermani (Founder, Clovia), and Vishal Gupta (Director, TA Associates). 

The company plans to use the funds to scale AUM, improve the existing technology stack and expand the team.

LoanKuber was founded by Saurabh Nagpal, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and New York University, who was earlier part of the founding team of Lehman Brothers/ Nomura in India.

The digital platform offers mortgage loans to micro SMEs, through co-lending partnerships with regulated entries (REs) and also via its own NBFCs. The company claims to have achieved profitability and aims to build an AUM of Rs 200 crores in the next 15 months as part of its expansion plan. 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Nexus-backed industrial services platform Venwiz raises $8.3M in Series A round

Ather Energy installs over 1000 fast-charging grids across India

ShareChat scales down live commerce, slashes team for third time in three months

Daily Capsule
Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ather Energy installs over 1000 fast-charging grids across India

Blinkit rolls out new feature to create custom stores for partner brands

Akrivia HCM to become profitable by July, seeks to raise $30M in Series A round

The governance saga of the startup world