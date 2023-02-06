Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Digital lenders scramble to Delhi as govt cracks down on apps sans Chinese links

By Pratik Bhakta
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 17:25:42 GMT+0000
Digital lenders scramble to Delhi as govt cracks down on apps sans Chinese links
After banning loan and betting apps having Chinese links, the government and the central bank are scrutinising other digital lenders as well.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The fintech lending industry is in a tizzy with information trickling in that the government may halt the operations of major players following its ban on loan apps with Chinese links.

Fintech founders are rushing to Delhi to meet with officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday, according to two sources aware of the developments.

MeitY on Sunday ordered a ban on 94 lending apps and 138 betting apps for their ‘Chinese links’. On Monday, it emerged that PayU’s LazyPay, and Kissht too had been blocked, which Economic Times first reported.

PayU’s is owned by South African internet company Naspers, while a spokesperson for Mumbai-based Kissht said the company doesn’t have any Chinese investors on its cap table.

“We are aware that Google has been asked to take down a list of companies from the Play Store, which includes our company. But (we are) uncertain about the cause of such a notification,” the spokesperson said. “We are meeting officials tomorrow to seek clarification. Kissht has no Chinese stakeholders.”

The fintech lending industry is seeking more details on the government’s ‘ban list’ featuring non-Chinese entities. 

“Now all eyes are on the meeting that is being planned,” said the founder of a digital lending startup on condition of anonymity. “It seems there will be strong scrutiny going forward; a purge, if you may call it.”

“The list is slowly unravelling. More apps will get blocked over today and tomorrow,” the person added.

ALSO READ
Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering

An early-stage investor warned such drastic acts would create a major negative impact on the startup ecosystem and hurt the confidence of founders.

The crackdown is likely also because of a multitude of complaints piling up from consumers against the strongarm collection methods of digital lending apps, said sources. Agents have been known to even call and harass the contacts of borrowers for delayed payments.

Such practices go against the Reserve Bank of India’s stipulations guiding the operations of non-banking financial companies that lend through fintech startups.

Apart from MeitY, the banking regulator too is scrutinising digital lenders for any Chinese links, per sources. Multiple state-level law enforcement agencies as well had been looking into the matter.

“I think the government is worried about the flow of funds from India to China through sham entities, and players will be scrutinised more deeply now,” said another founder of a fintech startup.

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22

Why Reliance-backed startup Altigreen pivoted to manufacture electric three-wheelers

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Rethinking ride-hailing with BluSmart
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NASSCOM partners with Red Hat for upskilling courses

Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner