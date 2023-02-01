Industry leaders applaud Budget on Twitter

Many Indian industry leaders have cheered Union Budget 2023-24, calling it one with structure, vision, and impact. They have commended the Budget for focusing on infrastructure, fiscal consolidation, financial inclusion, and small businesses.

Here are some reactions from corporate leaders, on Twitter, to the Budget presented on Wednesday.

Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman ‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2022

An intelligent budget that focuses on key areas of infrastructure, employment and consumption led demand while keeping fiscal deficit on track. Builds on strengths of manufacturing, digital talent and the middle class.

Even ChatGPT couldn’t have done better!#Budget23 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

Budget with vision, structure,discipline. Immediate benefits to all individual earners. Continues measured path of fiscal consolidation. Sets foundation to increase every Indian’s per capita income exponentially from 1.97 lakhs( 2400$).True to its name: 1st budget for Amritkaal. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 1, 2023

This budget is a partnership budget. Govt will invest in building blocks for centenenary. PLI scheme for China+1, Organic Farming, Oil seed & Millet Production, River Linking , CBDC, Financial Inclusion through Digital Banking & post office, battery swapping ..2.. — Nilesh Shah (@NileshShah68) February 1, 2022

#UnionBudget2023 is a significant step by the govt to put our MSMEs in the fast lane.



The infusion of ₹9,000 crore in the revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, enabling collateral-free credit of ₹2 lakh crore, will help plug working capital gaps for small businesses. — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 1, 2023

Budget 2023–24 was paperless, as has been the case the past two years. It is available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' and can be accessed by Members of Parliament and the public.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the sixth minister in independent India to present five budgets in a row, joining a select group that includes Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, and P Chidambaram.

India's growth at 7% in the current fiscal year is the highest among major economies, and the Indian economy is on the right track, said Sitharaman, during the Budget speech. "The world has recognised India as a bright star and appreciates India's achievements," she said.