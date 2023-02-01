Menu
Industry leaders applaud Budget on Twitter

By Pooja Malik
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 12:33:15 GMT+0000
Industry leaders applaud Budget on Twitter
Indian industry leaders have commended the Budget for focusing on infrastructure, fiscal consolidation, financial inclusion, and small businesses.
Many Indian industry leaders have cheered Union Budget 2023-24, calling it one with structure, vision, and impact. They have commended the Budget for focusing on infrastructure, fiscal consolidation, financial inclusion, and small businesses.

Here are some reactions from corporate leaders, on Twitter, to the Budget presented on Wednesday.

Budget 2023–24 was paperless, as has been the case the past two years. It is available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' and can be accessed by Members of Parliament and the public.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the sixth minister in independent India to present five budgets in a row, joining a select group that includes Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, and P Chidambaram.

India's growth at 7% in the current fiscal year is the highest among major economies, and the Indian economy is on the right track, said Sitharaman, during the Budget speech. "The world has recognised India as a bright star and appreciates India's achievements," she said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

