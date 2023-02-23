Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Blingg, DawnTown raise fresh funding

By Prasannata Patwa
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 16:47:06 GMT+0000
Blingg, DawnTown raise fresh funding
YourStory presents daily funding roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, February 23, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Blingg raises $100,000 through decentralised venture capital

Blingg raised $100,000 in a pre-seed round from Decentralised Venture Capital (DVC). 3PM Ventures' founder Pavan Kumar, among other angel investors, also participated in the round.


Started by Sanil Jain in 2021, Blingg aims to help digital-first brands get discovered, launch, sample and also sell products through Shopify. Blingg has worked with more than 75 brands across health, beauty, wellness, and beverage, among other categories.

DawnTown raises $500,000 from Sujit Jain and Sanjay Dutt

DawTown, a sneakers marketplace, raised $500,000 from Sujit Jain, Netsurf Communications' Managing Director, and actor Sanjay Dutt. The sneaker player will use the funds to foray into physical retail stores across India.


Started about two years ago, DawnTown is a sneaker reselling platform which authenticates the shoes and sells them.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

BYJU’S declines closing down WhiteHat Jr

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all

Flipkart in talks to acquire Bengaluru-based online pharmacy Pharmallama: Report

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Former Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen set to become chairman of SAP

Puneet Goenka moves NCLAT to challenge admission of bankruptcy proceedings against Zee

Meta may layoff more employees: Report