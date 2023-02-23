Blingg raises $100,000 through decentralised venture capital

Blingg raised $100,000 in a pre-seed round from Decentralised Venture Capital (DVC). 3PM Ventures' founder Pavan Kumar, among other angel investors, also participated in the round.





Started by Sanil Jain in 2021, Blingg aims to help digital-first brands get discovered, launch, sample and also sell products through Shopify. Blingg has worked with more than 75 brands across health, beauty, wellness, and beverage, among other categories.

DawnTown raises $500,000 from Sujit Jain and Sanjay Dutt

DawTown, a sneakers marketplace, raised $500,000 from Sujit Jain, Netsurf Communications' Managing Director, and actor Sanjay Dutt. The sneaker player will use the funds to foray into physical retail stores across India.





Started about two years ago, DawnTown is a sneaker reselling platform which authenticates the shoes and sells them.