KRAFTON acquires controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile for Rs 118 Cr

South Korea-based KRAFTON has acquired a controlling stake in Pune-based game development studio Nautilus Mobile for Rs 118 crore, marking the company’s first control deal in India.

Nautilus, which is known for its Real Cricket franchise, will be able to tap into KRAFTON’s global presence and technology to expand its market reach and create new opportunities for Indian game developers.

The deal will see the exit of JetSynthesys as a majority investor in the studio. In 2020, the Sachin Tendulkar-backed company had acquired a 100% stake in Nautilus Mobile. Post KRAFTON’s acquisition, JetSynthesys will remain a minority investor in the company and continue to work with Nautilus in areas including esports.

This is the second infusion by KRAFTON into Nautilus. In 2022, the company made a strategic investment of Rs 40.5 crore in the company.

“We are thrilled to join forces with KRAFTON in this next phase of our journey. Real Cricket, a product made in India for Indians, has the potential to become the first Indian sports game exported globally. With KRAFTON’s global expertise and strong industry network, we’re confident in our ability to elevate the franchise and explore new opportunities in mobile gaming,” said Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus Mobile.

KRAFTON has made significant investments into the Indian gaming space. In 2023, the firm said it was targeting $150 million investments in the country. Last year, the company said it was planning to boost investments in India to over $200 million and acquire two to three companies this year.

The company has invested $170 million in several Indian startups across gaming and interactive media. KRAFTON also runs the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator which provides support to game developers in the country.