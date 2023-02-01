Menu
Made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr under PM-KISAN scheme: Sitharaman

By Press Trust of India
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 06:09:20 GMT+0000
Made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr under PM-KISAN scheme: Sitharaman
Initiatives such as PM-KSIAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund have provided much needed support to the sector.
The government made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the last full budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

Further, she said Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by significant enhancement in digital payments.

Institutional credit in agriculture sector grew as much as Rs 18.6 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 15.8 lakh crore in FY21.

Initiatives such as PM-KSIAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund have provided much needed support to the sector.

Union Budget 2023: Live Updates

At the same time the role of digital infrastructure in socio-economic development has gathered increased importance and India positioned itself strongly as a knowledge hub.

The focus of digital India programme rests on providing high speed internet as a core utility to citizens for delivering services, creating unique digital identity, providing shareable private space on public cloud (digitally store certificate and documents.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

