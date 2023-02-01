Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Union Budget 2023: Live Updates

By Team YS
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 01:56:31 GMT+0000
Union Budget 2023: Live Updates
Indian businesses are banking on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth Budget to give a shot in the arm for accelerating growth.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The much-anticipated Union Budget for 2023-24 carries the weight of expectations from across sectors amid fears of a global slowdown bearing down on domestic prospects. While the tech sector hopes for an accelerated Digital India push, small businesses are seeking easier access to loans.

The Budget is also the first post the pandemic slump as India’s economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 is near complete. GDP is projected to grow at 6% to 6.8% in FY 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday. 

The survey projects baseline GDP growth of 6%-6.5% in real terms in the coming fiscal year. This is slower than the expected 7% growth in real terms for FY 2022-23, following an 8.7% growth in the year prior. But it's much better than the IMF's projection for global growth at 2.9% in 2023.

As for headline inflation, while RBI has projected it at 6.8% for FY 2023—outside of its target limit—the survey document insists inflation is “not high enough” to deter private consumption or weaken investments. 

With macro factors stacked in favour, the fifth Budget by Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to continue the momentum of driving growth across sectors.

With an increase in digital connectivity, startups and the IT sector stand to benefit the most.

The IT-BPM sector recorded double-digit growth during the fiscal year, with exports growing by 17.2%. The technology sector has been vocal about bringing changes in taxation, export and other policies to ensure steady growth.

The rising number of startups, particularly in India's small cities and towns, has resulted in significant job creation, with government-recognised startups creating over nine lakh direct jobs in India in 2022—a 64% increase over the last three years. 

With this being the last full-year Budget ahead of the national election in 2024 and the first after the Covid-ravaged years, the Indian startup ecosystem has pinned its hopes on the red bahi-khata

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

India to touch 22M electric two-wheelers sales by 2030

Agritech startup Greenikk is building a digital ecosystem for banana farmers

#Budget2023WithYS

Daily Capsule
#Budget2023WithYS
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India to touch 22M electric two-wheelers sales by 2030

‘This world is but a canvas to our imagination'–15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and creators

#Budget2023WithYS

Skoodos strives to be a ‘school search engine’ that helps parents find the best fit for their child

Artificial General Intelligence vs Specific AI: Which one is less intrusive into a user's life?

Edtech unicorn Vedantu’s losses widen to Rs 696 Cr in FY22