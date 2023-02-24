Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Majority of Adani Group firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit limits in intra-day trade

By Press Trust of India
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 14:40:26 GMT+0000
Majority of Adani Group firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit limits in intra-day trade
The stock of Adani Transmission fell 5%, Adani Green Energy slipped 5%, Adani Total Gas (5%) and Adani Enterprises (4.98%) on the BSE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Most of the Adani Group firms continued to remain weak on Friday amid an overall bearish trend in the equity market.


The stock of Adani Transmission fell 5%, Adani Green Energy slipped 5%, Adani Total Gas (5%) and Adani Enterprises (4.98%) on the BSE.


Shares of Adani Power dipped by 4.98%, NDTV dropped by 4.05% and Adani Wilmar went lower by 3.35%.

ALSO READ
Adani Group back in red as MSCI reviews its status

However, Ambuja Cements advanced 2.45%, Adani Ports climbed 1.24%and ACC (0.03%).

Shares of eight Adani Group firms out of the ten listed entities had ended in the negative territory on Thursday. Adani Group firms had fallen sharply on Wednesday, with all the listed firms ending in the red.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 141.87 points or 0.24% to settle at 59,463.93. In a bearish trend, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 1,855.58 points or 3% since February 16.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

All the ten listed firms have together lost Rs 12,03,901.43 crore in market valuation since the US short-seller came out with its report on January 24.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SAP Labs India lays off around 300 employees

[Weekly funding roundup Feb 20-24] Venture capital inflow declines in absence of large deals

CarTrade launches Rs 750 Cr venture fund to invest and acquire companies

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Daily Capsule
Ekart’s warehouse-as-a-service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup Feb 20-24] Venture capital inflow declines in absence of large deals

Tiger Global sells 2.8% stake in Delhivery via open market

CarTrade launches Rs 750 Cr venture fund to invest and acquire companies

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee