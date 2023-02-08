Menu
Mobikwik supports RuPay credit cards on UPI

By Team YS
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 12:02:41 GMT+0000
Mobikwik supports RuPay credit cards on UPI
This industry-first feature will help millions of customers who use UPI for their daily transactions, Mobikwik said.
Digital payments app ﻿MobiKwik﻿ will now support RuPay Credit Cards on UPI. The app's users can now link RuPay Credit Cards to UPI IDs, and make payments to merchants by scanning the UPI QR code and PIN for authentication.

This industry-first feature is aimed at helping millions of customers who use UPI for their daily transactions, Mobikwik said in a statement. 

"As the first app to support credit cards on UPI, we are proud to lead the way towards financial inclusion. We are excited to see the impact this will have on the Indian economy and look forward to continuing to bring more innovative solutions to the market," said Chandan Joshi, Co-founder and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik. "This offering will revolutionise the way Indians use credit cards and is aimed at driving the growth of digital finance and increasing coverage on the UPI side."

The integration will also help in the development of new credit products on existing UPI rails that will drive credit penetration in Tier II, III and IV areas in India that largely remain underserved, the firm added. 

The integration of RuPay Credit Cards with UPI is in line with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and RBI's vision to boost credit card acceptance across merchants in India that are not part of the credit ecosystem. 

The new feature will follow the existing UPI standard transaction limits.

“We are thrilled to partner with MobiKwik in this industry-first move to support credit cards on UPI," said Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI. "This integration will bring a seamless, digitally enabled credit card experience to Indians, providing them with increased ease and opportunity to use their credit cards. We believe this partnership will accelerate the go-to-market efforts and help boost credit penetration in the country,"

Edited by Kanishk Singh

