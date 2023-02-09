Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by March this year

By Press Trust of India
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 11:11:41 GMT+0000
Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by March this year
The company currently has 200 experience centres across the country and is also planning to bring an electric bike to the market.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Ola Electric﻿ will open 500 experience centres across India by March this year as it seeks to be closer to consumers, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

The company, which currently has 200 experience centres across the country, is also planning to bring an electric bike to the market.

Ola's experience centres help consumers explore and buy its vehicles and also get servicing.

"Now 80% of our customers are within 20 kilometres of an Ola experience centre and by March we are going to open 500 centres to be as close to you (customers) as possible," he said in a virtual address of launching new products.

Ola Electric introduced a lower variant of its electric scooter model S1 priced at Rs 99,999, while also announcing a full line-up to its S1 Air model with three different battery capacities with prices starting at Rs 84,999.

Aggarwal said on the basis of customer feedback, the company is introducing a lower-end variant of the S1 with a battery capacity of 2kWh and range of 91 km along with a top speed of 90 kilometre per hour (kmph). It comes at Rs 99,999.

This will be in addition to the existing S1 which has a battery capacity of 3kWh with range of 141 km and top speed of 95 kmph, and the S1 Pro which has a battery capacity of 4kWh with range of 181 km and top speed of 116 kmph.

On the S1 Air line-up, he said the company had originally announced the model to be powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack but it has now decided to offer the same in 2 kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery pack options as well.

The S1 Air with battery capacity of 2kWh has a range of 85 km and a top speed of 85 kmph, while the 3kWh and 4 kWh variants will have a range of 125 km and 165 km respectively. These are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999 respectively.

While the new S1 variant with 2kWh option can be purchased immediately, all the S1 Air variants can be booked from Thursday for Rs 999 and deliveries will start in July.

ALSO READ
Ola Electric launches Ola Care subscription plans

Aggarwal said the deliveries of S1 Air had to be pushed by three months in order to accommodate the three new variants.

Customers who had booked the 2.5 kWh variant that was unveiled last year will get a free upgrade to the 3kWh option, he added.

Ola Electric also offered a sneak peek into its upcoming electric bike but Aggarwal did not share details of the product.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

Disney+Hotstar loses paid subscribers amid IPL woes

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

Scaling platform xto10x﻿ reports profit up by 3.2 times for FY21-22

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amagi names ex-AWS India CFO as finance chief ahead of IPO

Disney+Hotstar loses paid subscribers amid IPL woes

Commercial EV platform Turno raises $13.8M in Series A led by B Capital, Quona Capital

Scaling platform xto10x﻿ reports profit up by 3.2 times for FY21-22