Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm spikes up by 7% post improved Q3 results

By Team YS
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 06:27:39 GMT+0000
Paytm spikes up by 7% post improved Q3 results
Paytm stock rose 7.44% to Rs 563.95 against the previous close of Rs 524.90 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 4.78% at Rs 550.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, parent of digital payments and financial services firm Paytm, on Monday spiked up over 7% on the BSE, following the company reporting an operating profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3FY23), nine months ahead of its target of September 2024. 

﻿Paytm﻿ stock rose 7.44% to Rs 563.95 against the previous close of Rs 524.90 on the BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 4.78% at Rs 550.

The company narrowed its Q3 loss to Rs 392 crore for the quarter ended December from Rs 779 crore a year ago while the net income increased to Rs 2,140 crore from Rs 1,533.4 crore earlier.

Operating revenue for the company increased 42% to Rs 2,062 crore. 

“The growth was driven by increase in merchant subscription revenues, growth in loan distribution and momentum in commerce business,” the Paytm's parent said in an exchange filing late Friday.

Paytm said it disbursed 10.5 million loans worth Rs 9,958 crore in the third quarter, up 137% from the same period last year. As of December 2022, 8.1 million borrowers had availed loans on the Paytm platform, adding 1.4 million new borrowers in the latest third quarter. The opportunity “for newer payment and credit disbursement solutions is huge, which gives us quality revenue and attractive profit pools to address," CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in the statement.

Paytm listed on the public market in November 2021, crashing on debut and dropping by about 66% since then.

Brokerages remained upbeat on Paytm shares on the back of positive Q3 results. CLSA, Goldman Sachs and CITI each maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock while Morgan Stanley has an ‘Equal weight’ call.

In a note, Goldman Sachs said, "On the back of 3QFY23 results, we lower our FY23E-25E revenue estimates by up to 3%, due to continued mix shift towards UPI and weaker than expected cloud revenues. However, our EBITDA estimates see a sharp increase on better than expected cost control. Our revised 12-month DCF/SOTP based target price is Rs 1,150 (was Rs 1,120; WACC and terminal growth assumptions of 14% and 5% unchanged). We reiterate our Buy rating (on Conviction List) and believe Paytm’s current share price continues to offer a compelling entry point into India’s largest and one of the most profitable fintech platforms."

Edited by Rajiv Bhuva

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Daily Capsule
Rethinking ride-hailing with BluSmart
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)