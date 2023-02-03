Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal

By Press Trust of India
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 03:54:22 GMT+0000
Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal
The portal has over 66,000 government buyer organisations and more than 58 lakh sellers and service providers offering a diverse range of goods and services.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

"As on February 1, the GeM has achieved a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in FY23 alone. Going by the current run rate, GeM is suitably placed to exceed its annual target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore," the commerce ministry said.

The portal has over 66,000 government buyer organisations and more than 58 lakh sellers and service providers offering a diverse range of goods and services.

The portal features over 11,000 product categories with more than 29 lakh listed products, as well as over 270 service categories with more than 2.5 lakh service offerings.

Based on various studies, the minimum savings on the platform are about 10%, which translates into a savings of over Rs 30,000 crore worth of public money, it said.

"Through automation and digitisation of processes, GeM has led to higher process efficiencies, better information sharing, improved transparency, reduced process cycle times, and a higher level of trust among bidders, which in turn have resulted in greater competition and higher savings," it said.

These innovations in GeM have also brought down waiting times and prices for buyers significantly and ensured timely payments to sellers.

ALSO READ
Government to set up agri accelerator fund for startups; aims to make India a global hub for millets

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore's GeBIZ.

GeM CEO PK Singh has earlier exuded confidence that the GeM platform is growing at a faster pace and it would surpass GeBIZ this year.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Retaining customers with gamification, Loop Subscriptions is one-upping US competitors

Google parent Alphabet reports fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit

Ant Group’s Douglas Feagin resigns from Paytm Board

BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the Academia Industry Training programme serves as a launchpad for Swiss and Indian startups

Ant Group’s Douglas Feagin resigns from Paytm Board

Recognised startups not to face impact of proposed changes in income tax laws: DPIIT secretary

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms launches programme to boost pandemic preparedness

Google parent Alphabet reports fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit

How to leverage emerging tech to optimise marketing strategy