Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ex Niti Aayog VC says India’s economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24

By Press Trust of India
February 19, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 19 2023 12:38:07 GMT+0000
Ex Niti Aayog VC says India’s economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24
Rajiv Kumar also pointed out that major risks may emerge from an economic downturn in North American and European countries.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said India is likely to clock 6% growth in the next fiscal year. According to him, the high growth rate can be preserved because of several reforms undertaken during the last eight years by the Narendra Modi government.

He added, in an interview with PTI, that major risks going forward will emerge from a synchronised downturn in the North American and European economies.

"These will have to be tackled through careful policy measures designed to support our export efforts and at the same time improve the flow of private investment both from domestic sources as well as from foreign sources," he said.

When asked about the high inflation rate, Kumar said that Reserve Bank has said it will ensure that the inflation rate is brought under control. "Also a good winter crop will help in keeping the food prices low," he noted.

India's retail inflation in January was 6.52%.

On the rising trade deficit with China, he said there are several products that India can export to China and that New Delhi should re-engage with Beijing to find market opportunities in the Chinese market.

According to recent data by Chinese customs, trade between India and China reached an all-time high of $135.98 billion in 2022, while New Delhi's trade deficit with Beijing crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time despite tense bilateral relations.

Replying to a question on the Adani crisis, Kumar said a robust public-private partnership is essential for developing infrastructure at the rate required. "I don't think that one such incident with a private family company will hamper that effort," he said.

According to Kumar, there are a large number of private sector companies that have participated in infrastructure development in the past and will continue to do so going forward.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From building distributed systems for Meta and Netflix, these engineers are now building YugabyteDB

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Daily Capsule
With love, from Ladakh
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

Ola to invest Rs 7,614 Cr in Tamil Nadu plant

Nature, paint, tranquility – the creative journey of artist Suresh Pushpangathan

How to build a robust data-centric security strategy with automation