Reimagining the future of Indian edtech: All you need to know about the 2nd NIIT Edtech Growth Summit

The current valuation of the Indian edtech market is worth $340 billion and is expected to achieve a CAGR of more than 30 percent during 2021-26.

Thus, acting as a growth catalyst for the space, edtech startups ensure immense opportunities to shape the future of Indian education. A need is also felt to reimagine the future of higher education with the creation of scalable and sustainable edtech leaders.

To chart the growth path for emerging edtech leaders of India in the higher education and skilling space, NIIT in consultation with industry experts and top investors has designed a unique program to support promising edtech startups and founders dreaming about revolutionising education.

For years now, the NIIT group has been at the forefront of edtech innovation in India, banking on their extensive leadership and experience. As a testament to their ongoing dedication to the industry, the group is striving to establish a robust ecosystem that empowers and assists upcoming edtech players in building sustainable businesses.

With access to resources, guidance, and funding, new edtech startups can elevate their business to new heights. Based on their resources, the NIIT group is well-suited to spearhead the development of an ecosystem that enables emerging edtech founders to learn, expand their networks, secure funding, and navigate challenging circumstances.

As a step forward in the right direction, the Edtech Growth Summit will take place on March 14, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm on a virtual platform, featuring power-packed sessions led by India's top edtech founders, investors, and industry experts, with live Q&A sessions.

The program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage innovative edtech startups to be part of an ecosystem, being nurtured by the NIIT Group, which created the IT skilling industry over the last four decades. Startups can accelerate their growth through knowledge sessions, mentorship by top experts, and funding opportunities while gaining knowledge from unicorn founders and top investors on how to raise funds in challenging times, and how to build a sustainable startup.

A quick flashback

The first edition of the Edtech Growth Summit provided a platform for edtech founders and startups to navigate through the uncertain economy and post-pandemic challenges with smart growth strategies. The virtual program featured sessions by industry stalwarts like Sanjeev Bikhchandani, K Ganesh, Ashwin Damera, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Rajendra Singh Pawar, Vijay K Thadani, and many more.

Out of the startups who registered for the virtual summit, nine promising edtech startups were invited to the Founders Growthcamp 2022 which resulted in remarkable outcomes for these startups.

Six startups are in discussion with NIIT for partnership/funding support

Four startups have received Microsoft Founders’ Hub benefits worth Rs 1.6 crore with one of the startups receiving benefits worth Rs 1 crore.

Three founders are getting one-on-one mentorship from NIIT founders.

Why should you attend the Summit?

The second edition of the NIIT Edtech Growth Summit is a one-of-its-kind edtech growth progam for promising edtech startup founders to connect with industry leaders, investors, and peers.

The best lineup of star speakers includes unicorn founders, top VCs, and industry leaders.

Scaling a sustainable edtech startup from top investors who have supported multiple successful edtech startups.

Learning about actionable strategies from founders who have built and exited highly successful startups on how to create and build a market leader.

Opportunity for registered participants to get invited to the second cohort of NIIT Founders Growthcamp which will have Masterclasses by industry experts and an opportunity to showcase their startup for funding from investors and NIIT Group.

Startups selected for the Founders Growthcamp will also be eligible for benefits like free cloud credit worth up to $125K and 1-on-1 mentorship by the NIIT leadership team and top leaders.

So, what’s the wait for? If you are an ambitious founder dreaming about working on revolutionising education, then this is the opportunity you have been waiting for!

Join for an exclusive, by-invitation event curated especially for edtech startup founders focusing on higher education and skilling.

To participate and register for the 2nd NIIT Edtech Growth Summit 2023,