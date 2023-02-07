SaaS startup Ushur lands $50M Series C investment led by Third Point Ventures

Ushur, the Santa Clara and Bengaluru-based AI-powered customer experience automation (CXA) platform, has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures, along with existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures, and Pentland Ventures.

The SaaS startup will utilise the funds to expand its experience automation portfolio, developing new innovations in AI and moving into new regions and industry verticals.

Ushur combines conversational automation and knowledge work automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitise the complete enterprise customer experience.

“The previous generation of enterprise automation was designed for infrastructure processes,” explains Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-founder, Ushur.

Simha further adds, “We built Ushur’s AI platform with a different goal in mind: to provide excellent customer experiences at scale and to deliver meaningful interactions that put the customer’s needs at the centre."

In the last 12 months, the startup claims to have tripled its headcount, doubled its customer base, and achieved a Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 164% as enterprises moved toward AI-driven automation solutions purpose-built for end-to-end customer engagement applications.

“Our continued investment in Ushur further demonstrates our conviction that Ushur is shaping a new category, one that will fundamentally transform how enterprises engage and serve their customers at scale,” said Rob Schwartz, Managing Partner, Third Point Ventures.