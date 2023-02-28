Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

Saving Lives with Miraqules: Stopping the bleeding in the Hemostatic Market

By Nucleus_AI
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 06:52:52 GMT+0000
Saving Lives with Miraqules: Stopping the bleeding in the Hemostatic Market
Hemorrhage is a leading cause of death and injury across the globe, and the lack of effective solutions for controlling pre-hospital bleeding has remained a pressing problem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In 2018, Miraqules, a biomedical startup, set out to solve this problem with the development of fast-acting anti-bleeding compounds for rapid control of hemorrhage.

The company has been backed by national and international organizations, and has received a non-dilutive funding of around INR 1.6 crores ($210K) and a dilutive funding of INR 3 crores ($400K). 

StopBleed, the first product of Miraqules, is expected to be launched by Q2-23 after being validated for safety and efficacy as per USFDA regulations. The product has already been recognized as the best hemostatic technology by the DRDO in 2019 and has received LOIs for post-approval piloting from Indian and Israeli Defense forces.

StopBleed is an artificial fibrin, developed via Miraqules’ patented process using different biomaterial proportions. It is almost 5 times more effective than the existing hemostats and works with people having blood clotting disorders, making it a suitable anti-bleeding compound in laboratory conditions.

The technology has been patent protected in 8 regions including India, US, EU, Canada, China, Australia, Japan and Israel. StopBleed will be introduced in the market in multiple variants to suit the different application requirements of customers and will be broadly distributed over B2B, B2G and B2C segments.

Miraqules is in the process of setting up a production facility, capability building and QMS implementation, and is also expanding its product portfolio to cover all the application areas of a hemostatic agent starting from superficial to surgical wounds.

The company has received numerous awards and recognition like Deep Tech Pioneer startups by Hello Tomorrow 2022, Top 4 Finalists, MedTech Innovator APAC 2021- $10K, and Winner of Y Combinator sprint grant 2020, $10k. Miraqules has also been featured in the world's top 500 deep tech startups by Hello Tomorrow 2018 and has won grants like BIRAC Seed Fund 2020 - INR 25 Lakhs, Product Development Grant, Government of Odisha, 2020 - INR 15 Lakhs, and MassChallenge Platinum Winner'2019 - 100K ILS (Israeli Shekel).

The company has to scale multiple aspects on its journey to growth right from manufacturing and commercialization to managing the regulatory requirements.

The founders, Sabir Hossain, Dr Mubeen Midda, and Dr Devendra Verma, are determined to make a difference in the healthcare industry with their product.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Cashfree Payments acquires checkout platform Zecpe

Rajasthan Investor Conclave brings startups and investors on the same page

Spacefields: Dual use technologies for space applications

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

Govt to release second advance GDP estimate for 2022-23 today

UNDP, NITI Aayog collaborate to host virtual event for Mission LiFE

NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment