Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launches healthcare startup Neko Health

By Ishan Patra
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 09:56:30 GMT+0000
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launches healthcare startup Neko Health
Neko aims to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Spotify﻿ Founder and CEO Daniel Ek has entered the healthcare space with the launch of Neko Health, a Swedish healthtech firm. 

Neko, launched after four years of intense research and product development, aims to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection, according to a LinkedIn post by the company.

Daniel co-founded Neko with Hjalmar Nilsonne, who is also the founder of Watty, an AI-powered, smart home energy usage and insights platform located in Stockholm, Sweden.

“In Sweden, healthcare costs have increased 50% faster than GDP since the year 2000, and in 28 of 32 EU countries, the increase has been even faster. This has resulted in an unreasonable burden on medical staff to do more every year, and fewer resources than ever for prevention and public health,” Hjalmar said in the LinkedIn post.

He added that the company believes the solution is to move away from reactively treating the sick and move towards prevention and helping people stay healthy.

" align="center">telemedicine

ALSO READ
Finance Minister backs AI ecosystem to ensure innovation and research

The Stockholm-headquartered company said its approach requires completely reimagining the patient’s experience and incorporating the latest advances in sensors and AI. The startup claims to have developed a new medical scanning technology concept to make it possible to do broad and non-invasive health data collection.

According to the firm, Neko Body Scan can offer an extensive health examination for people with skin and heart concerns at its first health centre in central Stockholm. 

“The scan is non-invasive, takes just a few minutes to perform, and is followed immediately by an in-person doctor’s consultation to discuss the results,” the company said, adding that all diagnostic results are ready during a single visit so people don’t have to wait weeks.

Neko’s website says that it combines “more than 70 different sensors to capture a detailed picture of your health. The system is built by us from the ground up and is not available anywhere outside of our receptions.”

Neko Body Scan costs SEK 2,000 (about Rs 15,600), however, the company has sold out of scans currently, as per the company’s website. But people can sign up for the waiting list.

News website Sifted was the first to report about Daniel’s involvement in Neko Health (previously HJN Sverige).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 Cr

Why are B2B SaaS companies giving up on the Indian markets?

Retaining customers with gamification, Loop Subscriptions is one-upping US competitors

Pet care startup Wiggles.in in talks to raise $3M as it gets on growth track

Daily Capsule
Budget opens up digital for kiranas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 Cr

Rs 14,077 Cr investments made in 791 startups through FFS, AIFs: MoCI

This JioGenNext alumni startup is helping patients fight oral cancer by making screening accessible and affordable with AI

G20's sustainable finance group to work on capacity building in segment: Official

Government clears conversion of Voda Idea's Rs 16,133 Cr dues into equity after commitment from AB Group

Marketing, technology, ecosystems: test your business creativity with Edition 71 of our quiz!