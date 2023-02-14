Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 14, 2023)

Lending Platform mPokket to expand its workforce by March 2023

Digital lending platform ﻿mPokket﻿ plans to expand its team strength by March 2023 across all verticals, as part of its mission to empower India’s youth and maintain its growth trajectory. The total number of employees at the Kolkata-based company stands at 2,700 including employees at its Bengaluru office.

The hiring strategy plans to onboard diverse young people for various positions, such as technology, product, data analytics, and digital customer expert. The technology recruitment is targeted at individuals skilled in SDET, Python, Android, Java, NodeJS, and DevOps. mPokket believes in building a positive work culture and fostering the intellectual development of employees.

DroneTech Startup TSAW Drones launched its Made-In-India Drone—Hybrid Fixed Wing VTOL (Adarna V2)

Delhi-NCR headquartered drone tech startup ﻿TSAW Drones﻿ launched its Made-In-India drone—Hybrid Fixed Wing VTOL (Adarna V2)—at Aero India 2023. Adarna V2 is designed intelligently to address these shortcomings, with its ability to fly for 100 minutes and cover a distance of 120 kilometres in a single flight.

The available drones have many applications but are limited by short travel times and confined lifting capacities. Adarna V2 has the proficiency to fly up to a ceiling height of 3,500m and carry a heavy weight of up to 8 kg. Additionally, the drone has wind resistance grade 5 (8.5-10.5m/s), allowing it to fly even in high-wind conditions and fulfil the requirements of ecommerce platforms, armed forces, medical suppliers, farmers, and others.

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia; aims to reach $100M in ARR by 2024

﻿Lentra﻿, a digital lending cloud platform, has announced its entry into South East Asian economies of Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam to cater to their growing digital lending needs. With this expansion, Lentra aims to reach $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by March 2024.

The move follows the company’s latest fundraise of $60 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), and Citi Ventures. With this expansion, Lentra will build a stronger market presence and increase credit disbursal by replicating its India growth in the three South East Asian countries.

Founded in 2019 by Venkatesh, Lentra provides an application programming interface (API)-driven modular architecture to create tailored retail and business loan products for banks and other regulated lending institutions. In addition, its purpose-built AI/ML platform for a unified 360-degree customer view creates impactful marketing/credit opportunities.