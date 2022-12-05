The Good Glamm Group adds a 'Tweak' to its content strategy

Content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group’s acquisition spree continues. It is now set to acquire a 51% stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash-and-stock deal. Mumbai-based Tweak India was founded by actor, author, and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna, and has a follower base of urban, upwardly mobile women.





Following this acquisition, Tweak India will function under Good Media Co, led by Priyanka Gill, Co-founder of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ and CEO of the Good Media Co while Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and also become a shareholder of The Good Glamm Group, the company said in a release.





The Good Glamm Group has maintained that content will be one of its key focus areas. “The Good Media Co will work closely with Tweak India to help expand its content offerings starting with creating content in Hindi to reach a larger demographic,” said Priyanka. “Additionally, video is something that we have been doubling down for a while at Good Media Co and we feel that audiences are shifting a lot more toward video content. We will help Tweak India in its video strategy."

Overall, the revenues for Good Media Co have grown 2.5x from April to December this year, and will be 3x by the end of FY 22-23, she said without giving specifics.

Within the Good Media Co, the group has now invested in five platforms POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment, and Tweak. When combined, this gives Good Glamm Group access to diverse audiences across Tier I, II and III areas. These platforms function independently but have a centralised backend team.





“This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimise our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet,” said Twinkle.





Estimates reveal that The Good Glamm group has spent about $270 million on about 11 acquisitions since 2021. Companies that it has invested in include The Moms Co, St Botanica, MissMalini Entertainment, and Organic Harvest, among others. It has been bullish on growing the content pie.

“In March or April last year, we decided let's own the content space, so let's go and get the best content companies out there so we have the maximum reach digitally. We also realised that influencers and creators are the way that consumers are discovering new trends, products, and brands. That is going to be the future. Content got us the reach on social media, and creators became the medium through which we could communicate with the consumers,” Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, had said in an earlier interview with YourStory





The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and 15 million monthly impressions will further enhance the group’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) capabilities.

What is Good Glamm Group's reach like?

At present, The Good Media Co has a digital audience comprising 88 million ﻿POPxo﻿ annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop, 35 million annual users of ﻿MissMalini﻿ and ﻿BabyChakra﻿’s 39 million mothers community & 10,000 doctors network. It generates over 4 billion monthly impressions and has over 200 million unique users.





A couple of months ago, The Good Glamm Group restructured its business into three divisions—Good Brands, Good Media, and Good Creator. The D2C brands are housed under Good Brands Co.