Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 17, 2023)

CoinSwitch adds 5 new languages, claims growing Tier II adoption

﻿CoinSwitch﻿, a crypto investment platform, added five new languages to solve customer queries.





It will use regional languages—including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali—for live chat, voice assistance, and explainer features in the app.





The platform is also witnessing growing user adoption in Jaipur, Pune, and Patna.





"We will continue to invest in capacity-building to provide our users with a seamless experience and guide them through their investment journey—in crypto and beyond," said Vimal Sagar Tiwari, Co-founder and COO, CoinSwitch.





The platform is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Ribbit Capital, among others.

Use of Hindi across CoinSwitch. Image Source: CoinSwitch

Garuda Aerospace, Narayana Health partner to transport biomedical supplies

﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has forayed into the medical sector through a partnership with ﻿Narayana Health﻿ to transport bio-medical supplies using its newly launched Sanjeevani drone.

"Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery to patients in need and in times of emergency," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said at Aero India 2023. "With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and communities across India. We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey.”

With the help of Garuda Aerospace’s Sanjeevani drone, Narayana Health will be able to transport bio-medical supplies quickly, ensuring that patients receive timely diagnoses and treatments. The drones will also help provide emergency healthcare to people in remote and underserved areas.

E2W startup Quantum Energy inaugurates first EV showroom in Jodhpur

Quantum Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) startup specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated its first EV showroom in Jodhpur in partnership with Shree Shyam Motors.

Quantum Energy’s first-of-its-kind virtual showroom offers an in-store EV purchasing experience and interactive features such as a 360-degree view of the product portfolio as well as live customer support.

The 2,000 sq ft showroom-cum-experience centre is located opposite Kamla Nehru College, Rai Ka Bagh, Jodhpur.





The EV brand also has plans to open additional 100+ showrooms in multiple locations in the state in the coming months. Currently, it has a presence in metro cities with 20 operational showrooms.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)