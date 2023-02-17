Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 17, 2023)

By Trisha Medhi & Prasannata Patwa
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 11:48:47 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 17, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, February 17, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

CoinSwitch adds 5 new languages, claims growing Tier II adoption

﻿CoinSwitch﻿, a crypto investment platform, added five new languages to solve customer queries.


It will use regional languages—including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali—for live chat, voice assistance, and explainer features in the app.


The platform is also witnessing growing user adoption in Jaipur, Pune, and Patna.


"We will continue to invest in capacity-building to provide our users with a seamless experience and guide them through their investment journey—in crypto and beyond," said Vimal Sagar Tiwari, Co-founder and COO, CoinSwitch.


The platform is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Ribbit Capital, among others.

CoinSwitch

Use of Hindi across CoinSwitch. Image Source: CoinSwitch

ALSO READ
a16z-backed CoinSwitch publishes Proof of Reserves with $131M crypto balance

Garuda Aerospace, Narayana Health partner to transport biomedical supplies

﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has forayed into the medical sector through a partnership with ﻿Narayana Health﻿ to transport bio-medical supplies using its newly launched Sanjeevani drone.

"Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery to patients in need and in times of emergency," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said at Aero India 2023. "With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and communities across India. We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey.”

With the help of Garuda Aerospace’s Sanjeevani drone, Narayana Health will be able to transport bio-medical supplies quickly, ensuring that patients receive timely diagnoses and treatments. The drones will also help provide emergency healthcare to people in remote and underserved areas.

Garuda Aerospace

E2W startup Quantum Energy inaugurates first EV showroom in Jodhpur

Quantum Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) startup specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated its first EV showroom in Jodhpur in partnership with Shree Shyam Motors.

Quantum Energy’s first-of-its-kind virtual showroom offers an in-store EV purchasing experience and interactive features such as a 360-degree view of the product portfolio as well as live customer support.

Quantum Energy

The 2,000 sq ft showroom-cum-experience centre is located opposite Kamla Nehru College, Rai Ka Bagh, Jodhpur.


The EV brand also has plans to open additional 100+ showrooms in multiple locations in the state in the coming months. Currently, it has a presence in metro cities with 20 operational showrooms.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Formula One launches F1 TV ahead of World Championship

Infurnia, Cattle Guru, Ubreathe raise early-stage funding

Digital lending startup Mintifi eyes $60M funding; targets $1B in lending: Report

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Formula One launches F1 TV ahead of World Championship

Karnataka budget: Govt to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport

Orion Innovation acquires Sryas Inc for an undisclosed sum

Infurnia, Cattle Guru, Ubreathe raise early-stage funding