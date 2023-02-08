Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 8, 2023)

Krishna Ramachandran joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner and COO

As part of its efforts to strengthen its core team, TVS Capital Funds (TCF), a leading rupee (INR) capital private equity fund, has appointed Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and COO.

Krishna has more than 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance. Until recently, he was the Managing Director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles.





TVS Capital Funds has cumulatively raised around Rs 3,500 crore so far across three funds and backs technology-driven businesses in financial services and B2B services.

Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO

Citykart, one of India’s value retailers focusing on family fashion retail in Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV towns in North and East India, has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO.

Ritesh joined Citykart in February 2023 and will oversee the strategy, retail operations, HR, marketing, supply chain technology, and overall growth of the business.

With more than two decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Ritesh has been associated with multiple globally distinguished organisations, including Walmart India, where he last served as Senior Vice President.

Blue Tribe partners with INOX Cinemas

Blue Tribe, a foodtech company on a mission to reinvent global meat-consuming methods, has joined forces with INOX Cinemas.

The brand will soon start catering to the non-vegetarian (primarily) customer base in theatres by providing them with healthy and sustainable plant-based protein-integrated snack options like sausages, burger patties, nuggets, and keema. These 100% free plant-based products will be initially offered in 35 INOX theatres in all major metro cities and will gradually reach pan India customers.

It is pertinent to note that INOX Cinemas only offer vegetarian meals and snack options to its customers, leaving non-vegetarian food lovers with limited options. But now, with Blue Tribe’s 100% animal-free bundles of food-goodness, the customers will be able to enjoy the mouthfeel of meat-based products with a planet-friendly twist and conscious mindset.

Bidyabrata Biswas quits Wipro to join edtech startup SkillArbitrage

Edtech startup SkillArbitrage has appointed Bidyabrata Biswas as Director of web and mobile apps to lead its growing team of programmers. Biswas brings with him over eight years of experience in the information technology industry, including at big technology companies including Wipro, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys, and Mastiska.

At SkillArbitrage, Biswas will be responsible for managing a team of analysts, developers, and testers, leading the charge of developing new web and mobile applications.

TenderCuts launches new venture

﻿Tendercuts﻿, a tech-driven, omnichannel fresh meat and seafood company, has launched a new venture, HappyChops, a marketplace to empower local meat shops with the latest technologies, robust supply chain and accelerated growth.

As India’s first integrated marketplace, HappyChops connects meat vendors with their customers online. They enable local meat shops with a lean supply chain, thereby providing easy access to quality produce with doorstep delivery at competitive prices. The company also plans to provide these shops with digital payment infrastructure and access to credit and insurance in the near future.

The company has already onboarded 100 chicken and mutton shops in Chennai. By March 2023, the company plans to get 300 more neighbourhood shops onboard and expand to 10 more cities by June 2023.

Nishanth Chandran, Founder and CEO, TenderCuts and Happy Chops

ElectricPe launches free charger management software

ElectricPe, an electric vehicle (EV) charging aggregation platform in India, today announced making Charger Management Software (CMS) freely available to all users.

The need for a comprehensive CMS to manage, monitor and track charging devices will only increase as the number of public and private chargers rise to five million by 2030 in India. This move will significantly benefit charger manufacturers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs), allowing them to provide multiple tariff options, control user access, and real-time energy monitoring.

ElectricPe is collaborating with multiple charger manufacturers to provide a comprehensive EV solution that simplifies the charging infra-setup. The company’s decision to make a leading product available to all players is a game-changer for the EV industry, unlocking a $30 billion market opportunity.

