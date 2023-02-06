Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)

By Pooja Malik
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 09:59:43 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, February 6, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Three Wheels United, Eqaro collaborate with Log9 Materials

﻿Three Wheels United﻿ (TWU) has collaborated with Log9 Materials, an advanced battery technology company, to offer financing solutions for batteries and EV vehicles deployed through its OEM partners.

Eqaro Guarantees will provide guarantees for the financing. As part of the tri-party collaboration, over 500 three-wheeler electric vehicles will be deployed across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR over the next six months.

TWU will not only assist with financing but also provide support for the seamless operation of EVs and access to relevant EV-related information through its mobile app for drivers. Log9 Materials will offer maintenance and servicing of the batteries and vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations.

Three Wheels United
ALSO READ
This startup is using the power of social media to get school students to work on sustainability efforts

Vivek Das joins Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron as CEO

Zoo Media’s flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. Vivek brings with him two decades of experience building digital businesses at scale.

In this role, Vivek will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron. His role will be to build an inclusive and world-class digital team capable of delivering outcome-focused digital solutions to clients.

Vivek was earlier a Vice President at the media agency Mindshare where he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Vivek has worn both business and strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands such as Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group, and Apollo Tyres, to name a few.

Samosa Singh crosses 50 cloud kitchens with QSR outlet in Bengaluru;

Indian snack brand ﻿Samosa Singh﻿ has launched a QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) outlet in Bengaluru at Garuda Mall, MG Road.

Samosa Singh said the snacking company is backed by a scientific core team that ensures its products are light on oil. The company said it has conducted over 100,000 hours of research.

With the latest opening, the brand has over 50 cloud kitchens in 8 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. It serves a range of samosas along with other snack options like Kachori, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa Chole Chaat, Aloo Tikki, and more.

Khiladi Adda's revenue grows 7X in 2 years, projected to earn Rs 21 Cr in FY23

E-sports platform Khiladi Adda has recorded 7X growth in revenue in FY22. The company’s revenue jumped to Rs 11.50 crore in FY22 from Rs 1.58 crore in the previous fiscal. The figures are further projected to reach Rs 21 crore in FY23.

To accelerate business growth, the online gaming platform is in the process of raising $6 million - $7 million. It will allocate a substantial share of the funds to add more games through internal development, partnerships with third-party game development companies, and acquisitions. Adding new markets in the immediate neighbourhood is being actively pursued.

Recently, the company partnered with Freak-X Games to launch Droid-O. It also teamed up with Rein Games to launch RummyAdda for its users.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Daily Capsule
Rethinking ride-hailing with BluSmart
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner

Two-wheeler marketplace Bike Bazaar raises $10M from DEG