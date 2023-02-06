Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)

Three Wheels United, Eqaro collaborate with Log9 Materials

﻿Three Wheels United﻿ (TWU) has collaborated with Log9 Materials, an advanced battery technology company, to offer financing solutions for batteries and EV vehicles deployed through its OEM partners.

Eqaro Guarantees will provide guarantees for the financing. As part of the tri-party collaboration, over 500 three-wheeler electric vehicles will be deployed across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR over the next six months.

TWU will not only assist with financing but also provide support for the seamless operation of EVs and access to relevant EV-related information through its mobile app for drivers. Log9 Materials will offer maintenance and servicing of the batteries and vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations.

Vivek Das joins Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron as CEO

Zoo Media’s flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. Vivek brings with him two decades of experience building digital businesses at scale.

In this role, Vivek will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron. His role will be to build an inclusive and world-class digital team capable of delivering outcome-focused digital solutions to clients.

Vivek was earlier a Vice President at the media agency Mindshare where he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Vivek has worn both business and strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands such as Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group, and Apollo Tyres, to name a few.

Samosa Singh crosses 50 cloud kitchens with QSR outlet in Bengaluru;

Indian snack brand ﻿Samosa Singh﻿ has launched a QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) outlet in Bengaluru at Garuda Mall, MG Road.

Samosa Singh said the snacking company is backed by a scientific core team that ensures its products are light on oil. The company said it has conducted over 100,000 hours of research.

With the latest opening, the brand has over 50 cloud kitchens in 8 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. It serves a range of samosas along with other snack options like Kachori, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa Chole Chaat, Aloo Tikki, and more.

Khiladi Adda's revenue grows 7X in 2 years, projected to earn Rs 21 Cr in FY23

E-sports platform Khiladi Adda has recorded 7X growth in revenue in FY22. The company’s revenue jumped to Rs 11.50 crore in FY22 from Rs 1.58 crore in the previous fiscal. The figures are further projected to reach Rs 21 crore in FY23.

To accelerate business growth, the online gaming platform is in the process of raising $6 million - $7 million. It will allocate a substantial share of the funds to add more games through internal development, partnerships with third-party game development companies, and acquisitions. Adding new markets in the immediate neighbourhood is being actively pursued.

Recently, the company partnered with Freak-X Games to launch Droid-O. It also teamed up with Rein Games to launch RummyAdda for its users.

