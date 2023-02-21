Menu
Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

By Trisha Medhi
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 13:20:48 GMT+0000
Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg
The fundraise will allow Chronicle to build the core team and deliver a superior product experience.
San Francisco and Sydney-headquartered Chronicle announced today that it raised $7.5 million from Accel and Square Peg in its seed round. The round also saw the participation of angel investors from Apple, Google, Meta, Slack, Stripe, Superhuman, OnDeck, and Adobe, among others.

Founded in 2021 by Mayuresh Patole and Tejas Gawande, Chronicle aims to give presentations—whether for students to present their papers or employees to present a report—a new lease of life over the next few months. This fundraise will allow the team to build the core team and deliver the product to its early users.

"Our early adopters can use Chronicle to create some of the best decks in just eight minutes instead of 8 hours. Eventually, we see Chronicle as the best way to anchor any meeting or discussion, in-person, remote, or asynchronous," said Mayuresh Patole, Co-founder and CEO of Chronicle.

"It is a huge opportunity to impact millions of people who aren’t happy with how stories are told today, and we are incredibly excited about it," he added.

Chronicle

Team Chronicle

ALSO READ
India’s B2B sector to lead venture debt, followed by consumer, EV in 2023: Report

The founders used their platform to make their investor pitch deck that caught the eye of Accel’s Shekhar Kirani, the company stated.

Doing away with pixel-pushing and tweaking slides, Chronicle allows users to create their stories with ‘pre-designed blocks’. It offers a dummy-proof creation experience with layouts designed like arranging widgets on an iPhone, a release said.

“Chronicle is reimagining storytelling. The team is obsessed with fixing the problem and making the experience of crafting impactful stories not just bearable but joyful," added Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel. "Mayuresh and Tejas have put together a global, remote-first team that is fixated on solving the pressing issues that prevent people from delivering their best story, both sync and async.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

