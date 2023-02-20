Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India's big tech double whammy: Layoffs at Google, Twitter shuts two offices

By Prasannata Patwa
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 10:04:02 GMT+0000
India's big tech double whammy: Layoffs at Google, Twitter shuts two offices
The Alphabet-owned platform laid off 453 employees across departments, while Elon Musk-run Twitter closed two out of three offices in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The shaky tech jobs market continues to impact employees at big tech companies in the country. On Friday, Twitter India laid off ad sales employees in a fresh round of job cuts, said a report by The Information.

The social media company had about 800 sales and marketing employees as of last month, as per the report. However, the total number of job cuts were not known immediately.

Similarly, Alphabet-run Google's India arm laid off 453 employees across various departments on Thursday. An email was sent to employees from Sanjay Gupta, Vice president and Country Head, Google India, informing them of the move, according to a report by The Hindu Business Line.

Meanwhile, Twitter has closed two of its offices in India–in Mumbai and New Delhi, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the development. The company has asked employees to work from home for now. Only the Bengaluru office, which mostly consists of engineers, is functioning, as Elon Musk attempts to turn the struggling social media platform's fortune and make its financials profitable.

In 2022, after Tesla Founder Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging site fired roughly over 200 employees or more than 90% of its employees in the country.

These developments come at a time when big tech firms—including Meta and Amazon—have been laying off employees as part of cost-cutting efforts amid a weakening global economy.

Last month, Google had said it would be laying off 6% or 12,000 employees globally. At the time, chief executive Sundar Pichai said he took "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," as per reports.

A query sent to Google did not elicit any response until the publishing of this story. Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Tiger Global-backed MyGate lays off 30% workforce

Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs

‘People don’t care about technology; they care about use cases'–15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 20, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Age-tech startups take baby steps
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tiger Global-backed MyGate lays off 30% workforce

FPIs' value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584B

BharatPe Group appoints Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer

Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs