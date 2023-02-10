Wellness platform United We Care secure early-stage deal

﻿Rezolve AI﻿, an AI-powered employee service SaaS platform, has raised around $11 million in a Series A funding round led by SIG Venture Capital. Exfinity Venture Partners and existing investors 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to scale growth and build capabilities of the platform to deliver advanced employee service experience, said a note.

Founded in 2017 by IIM-B alumni Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy, Rezolve.ai is a modern service desk that helps businesses automate their employee support, IT and HR tasks, and other processes. The California-headquartered startup competes with companies such as Freshdesk, Kahoot, and Jira. It also has offices in Chennai and Dehradun in India and Toronto in Canada. The company's major market is the US.

ALSO READ Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end

Welness platform United We Care secures $1.5M in seed funding

Singapore-headquartered mental health startup United We Care has secured $1.5 million in seed funding led by Pramod Bhasin, (Founder and CEO, Genpact), Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), and Asif Suraya (Founder and Editor Inside Arbitrage and VP Mindful Health Solution), among others.

Founded in 2020, the company currently has operations in India, Singapore, and the US. The platform, both website and app, provides scientifically validated programmes and courses, self-help content, and hosts certified emotional wellness experts, primarily dealing with problems related to sleep issues, addiction, anxiety, trauma, depression, identity challenges, career, parenting, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and mood disorders, for individuals, families, and employees.

Its proprietary interface—virtual wellness expert, ‘Stella’—is developed by neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, that speaks 29 languages and understands over 40 emotions.

“We provide mainstream and alternative therapies (through both recorded and live sessions) ranging from yoga to meditation, art therapy to dance movement and even music therapy all under one roof. This investment will help us accelerate the development of our platforms which will be available to people facing problems related to any mental health issue.” said Ritu Mehrotra, Founder and CEO, United We Care.

Currently, the platform claims to have over half-a-million active users, of which 56% are returning users, and average time spent on the app is 18 minutes. It has so far clocked 200,000 subscriptions and reached over 50 cities.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)