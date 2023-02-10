SaaS platform Rezolve.ai raises $11M in Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital

Rezolve.ai, an AI-powered employee service SaaS Platform, has raised around $11 million in a Series A funding round led by SIG Venture Capital.

Exfinity Venture Partners and existing investors 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures also participated in the round.

The funds raised will be used to scale growth and capabilities of the platform to deliver advanced employee service experience, said a note.

“We invested in Rezolve.ai to support the founder’s vision of leveraging rapid improvements in AI capability that allow incumbent support platforms to transition from being just a process workstream to an intelligent intermediation layer that reduces human involvement,” said Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Adviser, SIG Venture Capital.

Founded in 2017 by three IIM-B alumni, Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy, Rezolve.ai is a modern service desk that helps businesses automate their employee support, IT and HR tasks, and other processes.

Integrated within collaborative channels such as MS Teams and Slack, the desk offers advanced features such as a smart AI chatbot, Twitter-age knowledge management, AI-powered ticketing, conversational microlearning, desktop automation, live expert connect, and workflow approvals to elevate employee experience and create a frictionless workplace, said the note.

“Every employee needs internal technical support about once a month. The two-decades-old legacy model of creating tickets and calling for support is costing employers billions in direct cost, and billions more in lost employee productivity," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO, Rezolve.ai.

"Employers and employees want this changed with urgency—and Rezolve.ai is powering this new future," he said.

California-headquartered Rezolve.ai competes with companies such as Freshdesk, Kahoot, and Jira. It also has offices in Chennai and Dehradun in India and Toronto in Canada. The company's major market is the US.