Angel Network Zero To One Fund invests Rs 1 Cr in Devlavya Elearn

By Press Trust of India
February 18, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 18 2023 04:46:09 GMT+0000
Angel Network Zero To One Fund invests Rs 1 Cr in Devlavya Elearn
The fund will be used to set up schools of excellence for students, teachers, and school management across the country.
Angel network Zero To One Fund has invested Rs 1 crore as angel funding in Devalaya Elearn, a skill education startup.

This investment is in line with Zero To One Fund's thesis of investing in technology-based innovative ideas.

Dheeraj Sharma, Co-founder, Devalaya Elearn, said the funding will allow the startup to scale operations across the country and will be used for setting up schools of excellence across the country for students, teachers, and school management. The startup expects to onboard one million students in the first year of operations.

Devalaya will provide hybrid programmes such as skill education, counselling programmes, teachers' training programmes, digital platform support, and exam-oriented guidance programmes. It will also provide a School Leadership Program for school principals and directors to ensure synergy at the management level.

According to Praveen Kaushik Director, Zero One Fund, capacity-building measures at the school level has the ability to bring a revolution in skill education at an early age.

"We believe that while complying with the recommendations as per National Education Policy, the Skill Enrichment Program offered by Devalaya eLearn will play a significant role in the successful implementation of NEP 2020 at a wide level,” he said.

