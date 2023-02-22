Zomato remodels qcommerce service to unveil home-cooked meals vertical

Foodtech firm ﻿Zomato﻿ has introduced a new vertical Zomato Everyday to deliver fresh, homely meals crafted by home chefs.

"The only place where most of us get the best of both is at home when we get a freshly prepared meal made with love. However, so many of us stay away from our families and don’t always have access to home-cooked meals," the company said in the blog.

Meals on Zomato Everyday will be available at prices beginning from Rs 89.

"The food partners will collaborate with the home chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality," it added.

The foodtech company has remodelled Zomato Instant to Zomato Everyday. Zomato Instant was launched in March last year with the promise of 10-minute food deliveries. It was suspended less than a year later in January 2023.

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also took to Twitter to share more about the new vertical.

Introducing Zomato Everyday - experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps.



With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home. ❤️



— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 22, 2023

In January, the company launched a membership programme called Zomato Gold, which was remodelled from Zomato Pro. The feature comes with an 'on-time guarantee', which assures customers a cashback of Rs 100 if the order isn't delivered in time.