Zomato remodels qcommerce service to unveil home-cooked meals vertical

By Pooja Malik
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 09:51:18 GMT+0000
Zomato remodels qcommerce service to unveil home-cooked meals vertical
The foodtech company has remodelled Zomato Instant to Zomato Everyday. The former was launched in March last year and closed in January 2023.
Foodtech firm ﻿Zomato﻿ has introduced a new vertical Zomato Everyday to deliver fresh, homely meals crafted by home chefs.

"The only place where most of us get the best of both is at home when we get a freshly prepared meal made with love. However, so many of us stay away from our families and don’t always have access to home-cooked meals," the company said in the blog.

Meals on Zomato Everyday will be available at prices beginning from Rs 89.

"The food partners will collaborate with the home chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality," it added.

The foodtech company has remodelled Zomato Instant to Zomato Everyday. Zomato Instant was launched in March last year with the promise of 10-minute food deliveries. It was suspended less than a year later in January 2023.

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also took to Twitter to share more about the new vertical.

ALSO READ
Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups

In January, the company launched a membership programme called Zomato Gold, which was remodelled from Zomato Pro. The feature comes with an 'on-time guarantee', which assures customers a cashback of Rs 100 if the order isn't delivered in time.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

