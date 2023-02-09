Menu
Zomato’s Q3 revenue up 75% YoY led by improved Hyperpure numbers

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 15:19:15 GMT+0000
Zomato’s Q3 revenue up 75% YoY led by improved Hyperpure numbers
The firm’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 347 crore in the October-December quarter compared to Rs 67 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 75% to Rs 1,948 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,112 crore in the same period during the previous fiscal, led by a rise in revenue from its B2B supplies segment.

The firm’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 347 crore in the October-December quarter compared to Rs 67 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue from Hyperpure, the B2B supplies division, rose by 169% to Rs 421 crore, partly fuelled by supplying goods to sellers on Blinkit’s marketplace, the company noted in the earnings statement. It added that Hyperpure is “well placed to monetise the opportunity” to synergise with Blinkit’s supply chain and sourcing strengths.

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal noted that the Gurugram-based company will choose to prioritise growth over profitability in the Hyperpure segment.

Zomato earned Rs 1,565 crore from its core food-delivery business in the October-December quarter, up 30% from the same period in the year prior. Adjusted revenue declined by 1.0% QoQ largely driven by a decline in order volume. 

“We have seen an industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since late October (post the festival of Diwali). This trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top 8 cities,” CFO Akshant Goyal said.

Gross order value in the food delivery business rose 21% year-on-year, although average order value was up by a more modest 6%. On the other hand, average monthly transacting customers grew to 17.4 million in Q3 from 15.3 million last year.

Monthly active food delivery restaurant partners were close to 2 lakh, while monthly active food delivery partners were about 3 lakh.

(The story has been updated with additional loss and revenue figures)

Edited by Feroze Jamal

