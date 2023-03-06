Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Freecharge CEO Siddharth Mehta quits to start his own venture

By Pooja Malik
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 12:18:50 GMT+0000
Freecharge CEO Siddharth Mehta quits to start his own venture
Siddharth Mehta set up a new venture named Gokiwi Tech Pvt. Ltd., along with Mohit Bedi in November 2022, as per the Register of Companies (ROC) data.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Siddharth Mehta, the Managing Director and CEO of ﻿Axis Bank﻿-owned payments wallet company ﻿Freecharge﻿, has quit the company to start his own venture.

Freecharge onboarded Mehta as the MD for a four-year tenure from August 20, 2019, to August 19, 2023, as reported by Mint. He had replaced Sangram Singh.

As per Mehta's LinkedIn account, he left the payment wallet startup in February 2023. His replacement is not known yet.

As per reports, an Axis Bank spokesperson confirmed Mehta’s departure.

Mehta set up a new venture named Gokiwi Tech Pvt. Ltd., along with Mohit Bedi, a former Axis Bank executive, in November 2022, according to the Register of Companies (ROC) data.

Freecharge declined to comment on the queries sent by YourStory.

Axis Bank acquired the payments wallet startup for Rs 373 crore in an all-cash deal in October 2017. It had said that Freecharge's acquisition would double the bank's customer base and jumpstart its digital journey.

ALSO READ
Women should drive growth than be beneficiaries, says Amitabh Kant at SheSparks 2023

The startup reported Rs 287 crore in operating revenue in FY22, although the profits dropped to Rs 23 crore from Rs 37 crore in FY21, according to the company's financials.

Freecharge had also applied for a payment aggregator licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, the RBI returned the application last month and asked the company to re-apply within 120 days.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech firm DeHaat's FY23 revenue set to rise by over 80% to Rs 2,300 Cr

33% of debt investments made to women led enterprises, impact businesses: Caspian Debt

Zomato nudges restaurants to increase ad spends on platform, bear cost of refunds

TechXR Innovations Pvt. Ltd.: Making interactive AR/VR development and experience more affordable

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s failure to launch
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

33% of debt investments made to women led enterprises, impact businesses: Caspian Debt

Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding

C3 MED-TECH PVT. LTD.: Improving vision with affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices

Govt working to bring retail trade, ecommerce policies