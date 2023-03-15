Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Gaming firm BuyStars raises $5M from Lumikai, Chiratae

By Prasannata Patwa
March 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 15 2023 10:37:56 GMT+0000
Gaming firm BuyStars raises $5M from Lumikai, Chiratae
The sports collectible and gaming platform, BuyStars, will use the funds to launch new games.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gaming platform BuyStars has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Lumikai. Other investors like Chiratae and Leo Capital also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh funds to launch new games on its platform. Founded in 2021 by ex-Junglee Games executive Aman Sathija and former Flipkart executive Sriram Krishnamoothy, BuyStars offers fantasy games, player trading, and trump cards, among other real-money games.

"Aman and Sriram’s thesis around driving engagement and long-term retention via leveraging collectibles and trading cards for a fantasy-focused audience base is deeply compelling," said Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner of Lumikai.

To date, BuyStars has raised $9 million through venture capital firms, among others, the company said in a statement.

“BuyStars was started with a mission to disrupt how cricket fans engage with games today," said Aman Satija, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, BuyStars, in a statement.

The company claims to have 1.5 million registered users since its launch about two years ago. It received seed money from Chiratae's Sonic programme in 2022, where the investment firm backed 19 startups.

According to Sehgal, the global sports collectibles market is valued at $5.4 billion annually with sports cards trading volume growing at nearly 140% year-on-year.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HealthPlix Technologies raises $22M in Series C funding round

The Mumbai Pitch Fest to spotlight India’s emerging disruptive startups and have the biggest lineup of investors

Femtech startup Gynoveda grabs $10M led by India Alternative Fund

Discover Rajasthan’s rapidly growing technology and startup ecosystems at this year’s Rajasthan IT Day celebrations

Daily Capsule
SVB collapse shakes global markets
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Discover Rajasthan’s rapidly growing technology and startup ecosystems at this year’s Rajasthan IT Day celebrations

The Mumbai Pitch Fest to spotlight India’s emerging disruptive startups and have the biggest lineup of investors

Meet the three winning startups from the grand finale of Dell Startup Challenge Season 6

How 3 friends are making surgery a seamless experience with Pristyn Care