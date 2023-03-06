C3 MED-TECH PVT. LTD.: Improving vision with affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices

Millions of people in India today suffer from vision problems.

C3 MED-TECH is a healthtech and healthcare services startup founded in November 2019 by YASH NAGARSHETH. Inspired by the concept of telemedicine, the company seeks to reduce avoidable blindness in India by developing affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices.

The company has developed two devices – C3 Vision Smartphone-based portable slit lamp and C3 Fundus Smartphone retina imaging device. These devices use a smartphone to capture images of the eye to diagnose cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity and other eye diseases.

These devices are trying to bring easier ways to transport and access ophthalmic diagnostic equipment in rural or resource-limited areas to conduct the eye screening. The devices are also user-friendly and can be used by non-specialists.

At C3 Med-Tech, they have two published utility patents for their devices and have recently received an award for their innovation at a world level conference in Dubai. The company sells the devices directly to customers such as eye hospitals, ophthalmologists, charitable institutes, telemedicine service providers and rural healthcare sector. They also have a distribution model with regional distributors and participate in ophthalmology conferences to showcase and sell their devices.

The company is looking to strengthen their presence in foreign countries by exporting their devices and also to start a D2C service where a representative can visit the customer’s home for an eye check-up.

To drive value at sale, the company needs to manage multiple levels of compliance and certifications.

C3 Med-Tech's goal is to work towards a blind-free India through their affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.