ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

Microsoft-backed ﻿OpenAI﻿ on Friday tweeted that ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available in India.

Available at a monthly fees of $20, ChatGPT Plus said it will provide "faster response speed" and "priority access to new features." The company said users will be able to use the AI chatbot even if "demand is high". It will also let users experience GPT-4, the new-gen LLM (large language model) that can even analyse text inputs.

The Microsoft-backed AI research lab launched ChatGPT Plus in February this year at $20 a month (about Rs 1,600) in the US.

Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 17, 2023

Sam Altman, Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI, shared the tweet.

As per a report by India Today, some users claimed that despite the availability of ChatGPT Plus subscription in India, payments did not go through. This hiccup might be due to the Reserve Bank of India's policy on recurring subscriptions.

OpenAI had earlier said it will continue to offer free-to-use ChatGPT, and the new Plus variant is meant for those who want a bit more from ChatGPT.

“We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible,” OpenAI said in its blog post.