Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

By Trisha Medhi
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 06:36:51 GMT+0000
ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India
Available at a monthly fee of $20, ChatGPT Plus subscription will provide faster response speed and priority access to new features.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft-backed ﻿OpenAI﻿ on Friday tweeted that ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available in India.

Available at a monthly fees of $20, ChatGPT Plus said it will provide "faster response speed" and "priority access to new features." The company said users will be able to use the AI chatbot even if "demand is high". It will also let users experience GPT-4, the new-gen LLM (large language model) that can even analyse text inputs.

The Microsoft-backed AI research lab launched ChatGPT Plus in February this year at $20 a month (about Rs 1,600) in the US.

Sam Altman, Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI, shared the tweet.

As per a report by India Today, some users claimed that despite the availability of ChatGPT Plus subscription in India, payments did not go through. This hiccup might be due to the Reserve Bank of India's policy on recurring subscriptions. 

OpenAI had earlier said it will continue to offer free-to-use ChatGPT, and the new Plus variant is meant for those who want a bit more from ChatGPT.

“We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible,” OpenAI said in its blog post.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Expertrons raises capital from Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari

HealthPlix Technologies raises $22M in Series C funding round

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

Daily Capsule
Truecaller doubles down on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups should prefer the Indian banking system: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Indian economy likely to log in a tepid 6% growth next fiscal: Crisil

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

Join AWS fireside chat with Vedantu founders to know how Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally