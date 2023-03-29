Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Digital lending startup LoanTap acquires healthcare fintech Unofin

LoanTap plans to introduce a range of products, including equipment financing, working capital loans, and term loans, to healthcare professionals and institutions.

Sayan Sen14 Stories
Digital lending startup LoanTap acquires healthcare fintech Unofin

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Digital lending platform ﻿Loan Tap﻿ has acquired Unofin, a healthcare-focused fintech startup, to expand its presence in the healthcare finance space in India.

This acquisition will enable LoanTap to gain a better domain understanding and leverage Unofin's relationships with leading hospitals, clinics, and medical equipment suppliers to offer customised financing solutions, said LoanTap in a statement.

So far, Unofin has serviced over 12,000 customers with Rs 120 crore of gross loan disbursal. It has partnered with 1,600 healthcare service providers in seven cities.

LoanTap plans to introduce a range of products, including equipment financing, working capital loans, and term loans, to healthcare professionals and institutions.

"We believe that healthcare financing is a niche segment with tremendous growth potential. Unofin's deep understanding of the industry will help us create innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of healthcare professionals and institutions," said Satyam Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of LoanTap.

According to LoanTap, India's healthcare market is estimated to be $130 billion-$140 billion, with more than $64 billion in the in-patient market. However, 65-70% of the Indian middle class does not have healthcare insurance and most of the remaining 30%-35% are underinsured.

"We are confident that being a part of LoanTap will create a powerful synergy of technology platform and domain expertise in healthcare financing," said Tushar Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Unofin.

"Together, we will be able to offer customised financial solutions to healthcare professionals and institutions that will help them to grow and expand their operations," he added.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

NPCI enables payment aggregators to allow UPI payments via RuPay credit cards

Charge on UPI transactions leave citizens confused; NPCI issues clarification

Key trends shaping the workforce of the future

Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

Daily Capsule
Freshworks' back-to-office call
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 29, 2023)

Charge on UPI transactions leave citizens confused; NPCI issues clarification

NPCI enables payment aggregators to allow UPI payments via RuPay credit cards

upGrad raises Rs 300 Cr in internal rights issue from Ronnie Screwvala, Temasek, others