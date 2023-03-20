Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech firm BYJU’S proposes to pay higher interest rate on $1.2B loan

By Pooja Malik
March 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 20 2023 05:42:07 GMT+0000
Edtech firm BYJU’S proposes to pay higher interest rate on $1.2B loan
The company is in talks with creditors about raising interest rates by at least 200 to 300 basis points (bps).
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As part of renegotiating its debt financing arrangements, edtech firm ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has offered to raise the interest rate on its $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) to its lenders.

The negotiation of a higher interest rate is the result of lenders recalling loans caused by a delay in furnishing audited financials for FY21, as reported by The Economic Times. The revisions are also linked with the FY22 financials, which are yet to be filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The FY21 financials were filed after an 18-month delay with regular accounting bodies in India. Also, the hazy timeline on the FY22 filings is raising questions among all the stakeholders.

The company is in talks with creditors about raising interest rates by at least 200 to 300 basis points (bps). Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is directly involved in the talks.

As per the ongoing discussions, BYJU’s is expected to close the new terms over the next two weeks.

YourStory has not independently verified this report.

According to the report, the $1.2 billion TLB is due in 2026, and the interest rate change does not mean there's any default on the part of BYJU’s. The edtech major and the creditors have engaged individual advisors and law firms to close the new agreement.

This was the biggest TLB being placed by an Indian startup at the time of the raise, but the loan was unrated. The company had picked up this financing for its acquisitions and expansion in the North American market.

ALSO READ
IndiaMART aims to double revenue

BJYU's has been under pressure to improve its finances and is restricting new investments amid the current microeconomic conditions. Also, its potential acquisitions in the US has been put on hold.

The TLB was set at Libor plus a floating interest rate of 550 bps. The additional interest rate being discussed by BYJU's is on top of the 550 bps.

According to a report, the Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn was planning to raise as much as $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its test prep service provider, Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).

BYJU’s acquired WhiteHat Jr. for about $2 billion in 2020, which contributes less than 10% of its overall business.

The startup, which was last valued at $22 billion, reported a loss of Rs 4,564.38 crore in FY21, bigger than its FY20 loss, which stood at Rs 305.5 crore.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Indore-based TapOnn wants to disrupt conventional business cards exchanging culture

PhonePe raises $200M in additional funding from Walmart

The role of CFOs in building sound, formidable businesses

IndiaMART aims to double revenue

Daily Capsule
IndiaMART aims to double revenue
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Physics Wallah acquires UAE-based Knowledge Planet, chalks up first international move

Indore-based TapOnn wants to disrupt conventional business cards exchanging culture

IndiaMART aims to double revenue

IndiaMART looks to double revenue by 2027