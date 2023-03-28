Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

The funding will fuel Fashinza’s ongoing transition into a global business with significant operations in the US, Gulf, and Europe.

Team YS13794 Stories
Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

Tuesday March 28, 2023,

2 min Read

Gurugram-based fashion supply chain startup ﻿Fashinza﻿ has raised $30 million in funding from Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.

The company will use the funds to support working capital requirements to expand into the US, Gulf, and Europe, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Jamil Ahmad, Fashinza's business-to-business (B2B) marketplace connects small, medium and micro enterprises directly to top fashion brands across the world.

It currently has over 250 factories which serve over 200 brands across five countries, including the US, Canada, the UAE, the UK, and India.

To date, the firm has raised more than $135 million from investors including Elevation, Prosus, Westbridge Capital, and Stride Ventures. In its latest funding round in May 2022, the company raised $100 million in equity and debt from Prosus Ventures and Westbridge Capital.

Fashinza offers logistics, fintech, and payment support on its B2B platform and operates in a space which counts Singapore-based Zilingo as its global competitor. Other supply chain companies in India include XSTOK, a B2B platform for buying and selling surplus inventory, and Locofast﻿, which connects textile suppliers to vendors.

Also Read
How this apparel manufacturing marketplace is solving the global supply chain challenge through technology and sustainability

“With Liquidity Group's flexible cross-border financing solutions and extensive knowledge of navigating international markets, we are confident that we can successfully penetrate new markets and provide our manufacturing solutions to key clients worldwide," said Abhishek Sharma, Co-founder and COO, Fashinza.

Disclaimer: This story has been updated to correct the name of a person mentioned in the story.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ecommerce, food delivery companies may be barred from cross-selling own services: Report

Zerodha's profits to rise 12% in FY23; open to hiking intraday trading charges

Fashinza, Plutus, PeProp.Money raise funds

It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

Daily Capsule
OYO & Mamaearth put IPOs on hold
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zerodha's profits to rise 12% in FY23; open to hiking intraday trading charges

Fashinza, Plutus, PeProp.Money raise funds

Meta 'optimistic and excited' about India: Sandhya Devanathan

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 28, 2023)