Flipkart appoints Ravi Krishnan as head of Flipkart Labs

Walmart-owned ecommerce firm ﻿Flipkart﻿ has appointed Ravi Krishnan as the new head of Flipkart Labs.

Krishnan's appointment as head of the division comes only days after the exit of Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna V K who left the firm to take on new roles at Polygon.

YourStory was the first to report the development.

Krishnan's appointment as the head of Flipkart Labs was confirmed by the ecommerce company in a response to queries.

"Under Ravi's leadership, our team will continue to innovate and work towards meeting the evolving requirements of our stakeholders across the country," said Naren VP, Head of Product Strategy at Flipkart, in a statement to YourStory.

Flipkart Labs is a unit housed under the Product Strategy and Deployment (PSD) arm of the Flipkart Group.

According to Naren VP, the division will also look to explore emerging areas of technology like supply chain and healthtech besides areas including 3D, augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain, which it currently covers.

Under Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna V K's leadership, the firm announced two metaverse forays. Last year, Flipkart announced a bid to expand its metaverse offering called Flipverse, which was launched during its flagship Big Billion sale.

It also launched Firedrops, a line of digital collectibles.

Disclaimer: This story has been updated to correct the name of Flipkart's digital collectibles line.