Flipkart appoints Ravi Krishnan as head of Flipkart Labs

By Akanksha Sarma
March 18, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 18 2023 09:42:06 GMT+0000
Flipkart appoints Ravi Krishnan as head of Flipkart Labs
Ravi Krishnan will take over as head of Flipkart Labs following the exits of Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna V K.
Walmart-owned ecommerce firm ﻿Flipkart﻿ has appointed Ravi Krishnan as the new head of Flipkart Labs.

Krishnan's appointment as head of the division comes only days after the exit of Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna V K who left the firm to take on new roles at Polygon.

YourStory was the first to report the development.

Krishnan's appointment as the head of Flipkart Labs was confirmed by the ecommerce company in a response to queries.

"Under Ravi's leadership, our team will continue to innovate and work towards meeting the evolving requirements of our stakeholders across the country," said Naren VP, Head of Product Strategy at Flipkart, in a statement to YourStory.

ALSO READ
Flipkart Labs' Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK quit, join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents

Flipkart Labs is a unit housed under the Product Strategy and Deployment (PSD) arm of the Flipkart Group.

According to Naren VP, the division will also look to explore emerging areas of technology like supply chain and healthtech besides areas including 3D, augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain, which it currently covers.

Under Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna V K's leadership, the firm announced two metaverse forays. Last year, Flipkart announced a bid to expand its metaverse offering called Flipverse, which was launched during its flagship Big Billion sale.

It also launched Firedrops, a line of digital collectibles.

Disclaimer: This story has been updated to correct the name of Flipkart's digital collectibles line.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

