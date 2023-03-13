Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Flipkart Labs' Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK quit, join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents

By Akanksha Sarma
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 06:10:34 GMT+0000
Flipkart Labs' Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK quit, join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents
While Venkatesh and Krishna will continue to serve as advisors to Flipkart, the two will work with developers at Polygon to scale the company to its next set of billion users.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart executives Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK, who led Walmart-backed Flipkart's experimental division, Flipkart Labs, have officially quit the ecommerce firm. The two will now join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents and lead a new division called Developer Studio.

Venkatesh took to Linkedin to reveal the announcement.

To a query sent by YourStory, Venkatesh said that he and Krishna will continue to serve as advisors to Flipkart and the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

In the capacity of their new roles at Polygon's Developer Studio, the two will work with developers to scale Polygon to its next set of billion users.

They will also continue investments into other Web3 companies, metaverse, and artificial intelligence, besides running their own Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Omavara, said Venkatesh.

Queries sent to Flipkart and Polygon remain unanswered. This story will be updated with their responses.

Venkatesh and Krishna VK joined Flipkart via Scapic, which was bought by the ecommerce firm in November 2020. The two were instrumental in setting up Flipkart Labs, a unit housed under Product Strategy and Deployment (PSD) arm of the Flipkart Group.

Last year, Flipkart announced a metaverse foray in a bid to expand its metaverse offerings called Flipverse, which was launched during its flagship Big Billion sale. The Decrypting Story was first to report the development.

Besides Flipverse, under the duo's leadership, Flipkart also launched Firedrops, a line of digital collectibles.

Flipkart partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm that designs and launches global art, media, and entertainment projects at scale in Web3 for the project.

Disclaimer: This copy has been updated to change the lead image.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

GoGlocal aims to take Indian brands to global markets

Multiple pivots, bad customer service cast a pall on Zoomcar’s India bet

Trucking marketplace Raaho raises Rs 20 Cr in pre-series A extension round

FYERS looks to cut in competitive discount broking space with technology, a full-service house

Daily Capsule
Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Trucking marketplace Raaho raises Rs 20 Cr in pre-series A extension round

Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall

FYERS looks to cut in competitive discount broking space with technology, a full-service house

Nazara says step down subsidiaries safe from SVB impact