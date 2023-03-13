Flipkart Labs' Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK quit, join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents

Flipkart executives Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK, who led Walmart-backed Flipkart's experimental division, Flipkart Labs, have officially quit the ecommerce firm. The two will now join Polygon as Senior Vice Presidents and lead a new division called Developer Studio.

Venkatesh took to Linkedin to reveal the announcement.

To a query sent by YourStory, Venkatesh said that he and Krishna will continue to serve as advisors to Flipkart and the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

In the capacity of their new roles at Polygon's Developer Studio, the two will work with developers to scale Polygon to its next set of billion users.

They will also continue investments into other Web3 companies, metaverse, and artificial intelligence, besides running their own Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Omavara, said Venkatesh.

Queries sent to Flipkart and Polygon remain unanswered. This story will be updated with their responses.

Venkatesh and Krishna VK joined Flipkart via Scapic, which was bought by the ecommerce firm in November 2020. The two were instrumental in setting up Flipkart Labs, a unit housed under Product Strategy and Deployment (PSD) arm of the Flipkart Group.

Last year, Flipkart announced a metaverse foray in a bid to expand its metaverse offerings called Flipverse, which was launched during its flagship Big Billion sale. The Decrypting Story was first to report the development.

Besides Flipverse, under the duo's leadership, Flipkart also launched Firedrops, a line of digital collectibles.

Flipkart partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm that designs and launches global art, media, and entertainment projects at scale in Web3 for the project.

