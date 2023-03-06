Menu
Foxconn says it's committed to setting up manufacturing facility in Telangana

By Press Trust of India
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 10:01:48 GMT+0000
Foxconn says it's committed to setting up manufacturing facility in Telangana
Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn Technology Group, in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, confirmed the Taiwanese company's commitment.
Taiwanese electronics major ﻿Foxconn﻿ has said it is committed to set up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan in Telengana.

Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn Technology Group, in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, confirmed the commitment of Foxconn in setting up the manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and sought the support of the state team in operationalising the Kongar Kalan Park as early as possible, said a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

This amply clears the doubts raised, in a certain section of the press, that Foxconn was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not, the release added.

Liu and his team met Rao, Telangana ministers, and senior officials last week.

"As discussed with you (Telangana CM) during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationlising the Kongara Kalan park as early as possible," Liu said in the letter.

ALSO READ
CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Liu also invited Rao to Taiwan as his personal guest. "It would be my honour to host you in Taipei. Look forward to meet you soon," Liu said in the letter.

Rao and Liu met at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad last week, and it was agreed that Foxconn would set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with a potential to generate employment for over one lakh people, the CMO release said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

